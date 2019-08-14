LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) to pay $0.09 on Sep 5, 2019; Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) Shorts Lowered By 4.39%

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) had a decrease of 4.39% in short interest. XHR’s SI was 8.19M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 4.39% from 8.57 million shares previously. With 709,800 avg volume, 12 days are for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR)’s short sellers to cover XHR’s short positions. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $21.22. About 247,123 shares traded. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) has declined 10.37% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical XHR News: 14/03/2018 – XENIA HOTELS SELLS ASTON WAIKIKI BEACH HOTEL FOR $200M; 03/05/2018 – Xenia Hotels & Resorts 1Q Net $55.7M; 14/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – XENIA HOTELS & RESORTS SELLS ASTON WAIKIKI BEACH HOTEL FOR $200 MILLION; 03/05/2018 – Xenia Hotels & Resorts11Q Adjusted FFO Per Share 53c; 03/04/2018 – SDL NAMES XENIA WALTERS AS GROUP CFO; 03/04/2018 – SDL PLC – APPOINTMENT OF XENIA WALTERS AS GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND DIRECTOR OF BOARD WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT; 03/05/2018 – Xenia Hotels & Resorts Sees 2018 EBIT $286M-EBIT $296M; 14/03/2018 – Xenia Hotels & Resorts Sells Aston Waikiki Beach Hotel For $200 Million; 03/05/2018 – Xenia Hotels & Resorts 1Q Rev $264.5M; 06/03/2018 Xenia Hotels Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 13

LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) is expected to pay $0.09 on Sep 5, 2019. (NASDAQ:LMAT) shareholders before Aug 20, 2019 will receive the $0.09 dividend. LeMaitre Vascular Inc's current price of $32.40 translates into 0.26% yield. LeMaitre Vascular Inc's dividend has Aug 21, 2019 as record date. Jul 22, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $32.4. About 47,241 shares traded. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) has declined 4.14% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.14% the S&P500.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. operates as a self-advised and self-administered real estate investment trust that invests primarily in full service, lifestyle, and urban upscale hotels in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.39 billion. As of October 4, 2017, it owned 39 hotels comprising 11,533 rooms across 18 states and the District of Columbia. It has a 17.32 P/E ratio. The firm has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.14, from 1 in 2018Q4.

