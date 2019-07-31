LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) to pay $0.09 on Sep 5, 2019; First Internet Bancorp (INBK) Sentiment Is 1.22

LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) is expected to pay $0.09 on Sep 5, 2019. (NASDAQ:LMAT) shareholders before Aug 20, 2019 will receive the $0.09 dividend. LeMaitre Vascular Inc’s current price of $32.65 translates into 0.26% yield. LeMaitre Vascular Inc’s dividend has Aug 21, 2019 as record date. Jul 22, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $32.65. About 143,207 shares traded or 29.83% up from the average. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) has declined 17.19% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LMAT News: 25/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Sees 2018 Sales $106M-$109M; 25/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Sees 2018 EPS $1.05-EPS $1.13; 04/05/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 12/03/2018 lemaitre vascular, inc. | anastoclip gc closure system | K173323 | 03/08/2018 |; 25/04/2018 – LEMAITRE VASCULAR INC SEES 2018 SHR $1.05 TO $1.13; 10/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 25/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Sees 2Q EPS 41c-EPS 43c; 05/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Divests General Surgery Product Lines; 25/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular 1Q EPS 19c; 07/05/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow

First Internet Bancorp (INBK) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 39 active investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 32 decreased and sold holdings in First Internet Bancorp. The active investment managers in our database now have: 6.89 million shares, down from 7.08 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding First Internet Bancorp in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 26 Increased: 28 New Position: 11.

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding firm for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $209.75 million. The firm offers savings accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing accounts, money market accounts, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 9.91 P/E ratio. It also provides loans to individuals, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and consumer loans; and loans to commercial clients, such as commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, public and single tenant lease financing, investor commercial real estate and construction loans, lines of credit, term loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and municipal lending and leasing products, as well as corporate credit card and treasury management services.

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. holds 2.92% of its portfolio in First Internet Bancorp for 826,776 shares. Signia Capital Management Llc owns 113,361 shares or 2.65% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Perritt Capital Management Inc has 1.18% invested in the company for 163,140 shares. The Colorado-based Jbf Capital Inc. has invested 0.57% in the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 376,287 shares.

The stock increased 0.43% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $20.94. About 26,354 shares traded. First Internet Bancorp (INBK) has declined 34.70% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.13% the S&P500. Some Historical INBK News: 19/04/2018 – First Internet Bancorp 1Q EPS 71c; 03/05/2018 – IoT-Ready Alliance™ Introduces First Internet of Things Interface Specification – Enabling Future-proof Buildings; 20/03/2018 First Internet Bancorp to Pay Cash Dividend; 08/05/2018 – First Internet Bank Receives Honors; 19/04/2018 – First Internet Bancorp 1Q Net $6.03M; 22/03/2018 – First Internet Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – iQlYl Becomes China’s First Internet Video Platform to Obtain Certification from China’s Top Digital Rights Organization; 20/04/2018 – DJ First Internet Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INBK); 21/05/2018 – First Internet Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 29/03/2018 – First Internet Bank Promotes Tom Smith to Regional Vice President

Analysts await First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.53 EPS, down 13.11% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.61 per share. INBK’s profit will be $5.31 million for 9.88 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by First Internet Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. shares while 32 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 14.86 million shares or 0.01% less from 14.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 5,343 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 2,903 are held by Sei Invs Company. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT). Moreover, Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) for 760 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT). Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 587 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested 0% in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT). Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) for 15,400 shares. Pnc Svcs Grp Inc owns 447 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 8,940 were reported by Laurion Cap Management Ltd Partnership. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) for 230 shares. Swiss Bancshares reported 30,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 56,306 were reported by Comerica National Bank & Trust. Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) for 825 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 109,545 shares.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company has market cap of $642.27 million. The firm offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature. It has a 35.88 P/E ratio. It also provides carotid shunts that temporarily shunt the blood to the brain during the removal of plaque from the carotid artery in a carotid endarterectomy surgery; powered phlebectomy devices to remove varicose veins; and radiopaque tape, a medical-grade tape applied to the skin that enables interventionists to cross-refer between the inside and the outside of a patient's body, and allows them to locate tributaries or lesions beneath the skin.

Among 3 analysts covering Lemaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Lemaitre Vascular had 6 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Barrington. The stock of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Lake Street. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Hold” rating and $25 target in Wednesday, February 20 report.