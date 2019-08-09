LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) to pay $0.09 on Sep 5, 2019; Career Education (CECO) Shorts Increased By 12.09%

Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) had an increase of 12.09% in short interest. CECO’s SI was 1.50M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 12.09% from 1.34M shares previously. With 628,100 avg volume, 2 days are for Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO)’s short sellers to cover CECO’s short positions. The SI to Career Education Corporation’s float is 2.19%. The stock increased 15.08% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $21.14. About 1.31 million shares traded or 127.61% up from the average. Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) has risen 4.06% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.06% the S&P500. Some Historical CECO News: 02/05/2018 – Career Education 1Q EPS 25c; 02/05/2018 – Career Education 1Q Rev $148.1M; 30/04/2018 – OrlandoJobs.com Unveils Hire Day Orlando-The Largest Job Fair, Career Education and Community Resource Day Ever in Central Flor; 22/04/2018 – DJ Career Education Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CECO); 26/04/2018 – The Keystone School to Offer Postsecondary Career Education Program; 16/04/2018 A&G Realty Partners Launches Healthcare Property Division; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Education Realty Trust — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results; 17/05/2018 – Career Education 30.9% Owned by Hedge Funds; 24/04/2018 – Career Education Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Educati

LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) is expected to pay $0.09 on Sep 5, 2019. (NASDAQ:LMAT) shareholders before Aug 20, 2019 will receive the $0.09 dividend. LeMaitre Vascular Inc’s current price of $32.62 translates into 0.26% yield. LeMaitre Vascular Inc’s dividend has Aug 21, 2019 as record date. Jul 22, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $32.62. About 53,572 shares traded. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) has declined 4.14% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMAT News: 25/04/2018 – LEMAITRE VASCULAR INC LMAT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.98, REV VIEW $111.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – LEMAITRE VASCULAR INC LMAT.O – SEES 2018 SALES $106.0 MLN – $109.0 MLN; 07/05/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular 1Q EPS 19c; 05/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Divests Itself of General Surgery Pdt Lines; 25/04/2018 – LEMAITRE VASCULAR INC SEES 2018 SHR $1.05 TO $1.13; 20/04/2018 – DJ LeMaitre Vascular Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LMAT); 27/03/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 05/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Divests General Surgery Product Lines

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.67 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Colorado Technical University , American InterContinental University (AIU), Culinary Arts, and Transitional Group. It has a 28.45 P/E ratio. The Company’s colleges and universities include AIU, CTU, Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts, Briarcliffe College, Harrington College of Design, and Sanford-Brown College.

More notable recent Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Career Education Corporation (CECO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CECO Environmental (CECE) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SHAK, AVD, CECO – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Career Education (CECO) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Career Education Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CECO) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold Career Education Corporation shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 56.00 million shares or 2.88% more from 54.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Ltd owns 13,346 shares. D E Shaw Company Inc invested in 0.03% or 1.45M shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mgmt holds 0.12% or 1.13 million shares in its portfolio. Parkside State Bank Trust holds 0% or 49 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO). Trexquant Investment L P reported 0.01% stake. Campbell & Com Adviser Limited Liability Corporation owns 24,405 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag accumulated 0.01% or 560,945 shares. James Inv Research Inc reported 41,265 shares. Bailard holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) for 13,600 shares. Prelude Cap Management Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO). Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership reported 490,429 shares stake. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Company holds 241,535 shares. Menta Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) for 24,240 shares. Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO).

More notable recent LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Miss LeMaitre Vascular’s (NASDAQ:LMAT) Impressive 271% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Estimate LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pharma Earnings Pick Up Pace – Benzinga” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company has market cap of $641.67 million. The firm offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature. It has a 35.85 P/E ratio. It also provides carotid shunts that temporarily shunt the blood to the brain during the removal of plaque from the carotid artery in a carotid endarterectomy surgery; powered phlebectomy devices to remove varicose veins; and radiopaque tape, a medical-grade tape applied to the skin that enables interventionists to cross-refer between the inside and the outside of a patient's body, and allows them to locate tributaries or lesions beneath the skin.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. shares while 32 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 14.86 million shares or 0.01% less from 14.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rice Hall James And Associate Lc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT). 14,407 are held by Fiduciary Com. Advisory Ser Networks Limited Liability Com has 1,830 shares. Invesco Limited holds 146,135 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt has invested 0.03% in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT). Bessemer Group Inc invested in 42,200 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 24,649 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT). Awm Incorporated owns 330,000 shares. Mutual Of America Limited Liability Com owns 0% invested in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) for 452 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag accumulated 19,496 shares or 0% of the stock. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 0% in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT). Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT). Envestnet Asset Mngmt accumulated 37,333 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 17,500 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Lemaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Lemaitre Vascular had 6 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Lake Street on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) earned “Buy” rating by Barrington on Wednesday, February 20.