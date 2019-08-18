Lemaitre Vascular (LMAT) Stake Held by Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc; As Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Stock Value Declined, Pacific Heights Asset Management Has Raised Position by $1.95 Million

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lemaitre Vascular Inc (LMAT) by 1.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc bought 25,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.17% . The institutional investor held 1.70 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.67 million, up from 1.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lemaitre Vascular Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $625.58M market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $31.52. About 54,564 shares traded. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) has declined 4.14% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMAT News: 05/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Divests Itself of General Surgery Pdt Lines; 05/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Divests General Surgery Product Lines; 27/03/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ LeMaitre Vascular Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LMAT); 10/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.31% . The institutional investor held 175,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96 million, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $755.84M market cap company. The stock increased 5.32% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $14.06. About 877,362 shares traded or 7.42% up from the average. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 01/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands Commercial Leadership Team with the Appointment of Manuela Maronati as General Manager, Europe; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 3.9% Position in Atara Bio; 14/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Adds Atara Bio, Exits Ablynx, Cuts Biogen; 07/05/2018 – Genentech R&D leader Dietmar Berger moves to Atara Bio, heading up off-the-shelf T cell work; 08/05/2018 – ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 TOTALED $407.3 MLN; 17/05/2018 – ATARA REPORTS DATA FROM LONG-TERM TAB-CEL PHASE 2; 17/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Present Long-Term Tab-cel™ Phase 2 Clinical Outcomes for Patients with Epstein-Barr Virus Associated Post-Transplant Lymphomas at 23rd Congress of European Hematology Association; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics: Cash, Cash Equivalents and Short-Term Investments $407.3 Million as of March 31; 22/03/2018 Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate in Three Upcoming Immuno-Oncology Conferences; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Aut

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75B and $3.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) by 46,826 shares to 1.80 million shares, valued at $56.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Westwood Hldgs Group Inc (NYSE:WHG) by 59,886 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 401,140 shares, and cut its stake in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold LMAT shares while 32 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 14.86 million shares or 0.01% less from 14.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 37,333 are owned by Envestnet Asset. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada invested 0% in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT). Aqr Capital Management Ltd Llc holds 0% or 53,217 shares in its portfolio. Alps Advisors Incorporated owns 13,449 shares. Prudential Financial reported 0% of its portfolio in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT). Fiduciary Tru owns 0.01% invested in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) for 14,407 shares. New York-based Metropolitan Life Insurance Co New York has invested 0% in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) or 175,049 shares. 230 were reported by Oppenheimer Asset Management. Moreover, Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Llc has 0% invested in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) for 452 shares. Legal & General Gp Plc holds 0% or 37,634 shares. 6,143 are held by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 12,724 shares. Thb Asset Mngmt stated it has 1.7% of its portfolio in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT). Advisory Svcs Ntwk Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,830 shares stake.

More notable recent LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Setback For Bristol-Myers Squibb, Gemphire Explodes, Lilly’s Nasal Low Blood Sugar Drug – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR), The Stock That Slid 64% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on April 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy Right now – Motley Fool” on December 22, 2018. More interesting news about LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “LeMaitre Vascular Will Announce Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results on July 24, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) Looks Good: Stock Rises 8% – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 07, 2015.

More notable recent Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Atara to initiate U.S. application for tab-cel in H2 2020 – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Obseva Gets The Greenlight, Verastem Climbs On Licensing Deal, Merit Medical Earnings Disappoint – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Atara Biotherapeutics Announces Presentation of Initial ATA188 Phase 1 Safety Results for Patients with Progressive Multiple Sclerosis at the 5th Congress of the European Academy of Neurology (EAN) – GlobeNewswire” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sanofi’s Dupixent Found Effective For Pediatric Itchy Skin, Novavax Gets Nod For Late-Stage Study, Allakos Offering – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “2 Best Biotech Buyout Plays – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $39,000 activity.

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.65 billion and $766.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC) by 10,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $10.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Pptys Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,000 shares, and cut its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB).

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 11 investors sold ATRA shares while 31 reduced holdings. only 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 46.79 million shares or 1.13% more from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,591 are held by Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can. Principal Group has 0% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 12,585 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 254,868 shares. 10,288 were accumulated by Aqr Capital Management Ltd Llc. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc owns 259,339 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% stake. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Wasatch Advsr has invested 0.18% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Metropolitan Life Insur holds 16,187 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Com has invested 0.06% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% or 95,520 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Ameritas Inv Ptnrs holds 3,329 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 3.48 million shares. Barclays Pcl reported 14,276 shares.