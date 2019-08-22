Lemaitre Vascular (LMAT) Shareholder Wasatch Advisors Lifted Position; Orbcomm (ORBC) Valuation Declined While Connors Investor Services Boosted Its Position

Wasatch Advisors Inc increased its stake in Lemaitre Vascular Inc (LMAT) by 54.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc bought 76,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.17% . The institutional investor held 218,784 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.78M, up from 141,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Lemaitre Vascular Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $626.57 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $31.57. About 29,026 shares traded. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) has declined 4.14% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMAT News: 07/05/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular 1Q EPS 19c; 25/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Sees 2Q EPS 41c-EPS 43c; 25/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Sees 2018 EPS $1.05-EPS $1.13; 21/05/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 04/05/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 20/04/2018 – DJ LeMaitre Vascular Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LMAT); 05/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Divests General Surgery Product Lines; 25/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Sees 2018 Sales $106M-$109M

Connors Investor Services Inc increased its stake in Orbcomm Inc (ORBC) by 99.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc bought 211,478 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 423,436 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87M, up from 211,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Orbcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $382.82 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.8. About 1.15M shares traded or 22.18% up from the average. ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) has declined 38.45% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ORBC News: 13/04/2018 – ORBCOMM FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 05/04/2018 – ORBCOMM Announces Launch of Public Offering of Common Stk; 06/04/2018 – ORBCOMM Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 07/03/2018 Orbcomm Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – ORBCOMM INC – THROUGH UNIT SKYWAVE, ORBCOMM WILL PROVIDE SATELLITE AUTOMATIC IDENTIFICATION SYSTEM DATA; 09/03/2018 – Orbcomm Short-Interest Ratio Rises 77% to 15 Days; 22/05/2018 – ORBCOMM INC – ROBERT COSTANTINI HAS RESIGNED FROM HIS POSITION AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 22/05/2018 – ORBCOMM SAYS CONSTANTINE ‘DEAN’ MILCOS APPOINTED AS INTERIM CFO EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – ORBCOMM and Maerospace Extend AIS Contract with Government of Canada; 05/04/2018 – ORBCOMM 1Q PRELIM TOTAL REV. $66M-$69M

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13 million and $734.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli (NYSE:LLY) by 4,890 shares to 18,014 shares, valued at $2.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zix Corp (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 102,988 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 369,128 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold ORBC shares while 33 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 54.34 million shares or 0.16% more from 54.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.16% in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC). Voloridge Inv Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC). Jpmorgan Chase And, New York-based fund reported 18,076 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust reported 136,600 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0% invested in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC). Wellington Mgmt Llp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4.59 million shares. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Com reported 21,805 shares. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al stated it has 35,300 shares. Penn Capital Mngmt Incorporated has 292,865 shares. National Bank Of New York Mellon reported 0% stake. Amalgamated Financial Bank holds 0% or 11,489 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc invested in 447,129 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC). Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 932,707 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold LMAT shares while 32 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 14.86 million shares or 0.01% less from 14.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT). Us Bancshares De accumulated 3,725 shares or 0% of the stock. Envestnet Asset owns 37,333 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada reported 35,905 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd stated it has 452 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock holds 2.55M shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT). Alps holds 13,449 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Company has 7,188 shares. 30,300 were reported by Swiss Bancshares. Parametric Assoc Ltd Co holds 0% in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) or 30,222 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 3,470 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fiduciary Com accumulated 0.01% or 14,407 shares. Spark Mngmt Ltd owns 69,500 shares. Ubs Asset Americas invested 0% of its portfolio in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT).

