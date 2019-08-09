Lemaitre Vascular (LMAT) Shareholder Summit Creek Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding as Market Value Rose; Auxier Asset Management Cut Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Holding by $314,600

Auxier Asset Management decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) by 8.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management sold 3,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 31,107 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, down from 34,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $297.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $116.93. About 4.03M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G Acquires The Consumer Health Business Of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; 16/04/2018 – P&G Announces New Environmental Sustainability Goals Focused on Enabling and Inspiring Positive Impact in the World; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25B Debt Tender Offer; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. TENDER AMOUNT; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE CO PG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Maintains Sees FY Organic Sales Growth 2%-3%; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 19/04/2018 – Merck’s CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business – Call Transcript; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Deal Will Improve OTC Geographic Scale, Brand Portfolio, Category Footprint in the Vast Majority of the World’s Top 15 OTC Markets

Summit Creek Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lemaitre Vascular Inc. (LMAT) by 31.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc sold 106,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.17% . The institutional investor held 229,909 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.13M, down from 336,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lemaitre Vascular Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $631.45M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $32.1. About 43,037 shares traded. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) has declined 4.14% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMAT News: 25/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Sees 2018 Sales $106M-$109M; 25/04/2018 – LEMAITRE VASCULAR INC SEES 2018 SHR $1.05 TO $1.13; 20/04/2018 – DJ LeMaitre Vascular Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LMAT); 25/04/2018 – LEMAITRE VASCULAR INC LMAT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.98, REV VIEW $111.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Divests Itself of General Surgery Pdt Lines; 25/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular 1Q EPS 19c; 07/05/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Sees 2Q EPS 41c-EPS 43c; 25/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Sees 2018 EPS $1.05-EPS $1.13

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterneck Mngmt holds 0.3% or 3,278 shares. Merian Investors (Uk) stated it has 818,860 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. City Holding owns 65,291 shares or 1.92% of their US portfolio. Callahan has 2.3% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 118,745 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 573,916 shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. Moreover, Pinnacle Holdg Limited Liability has 0% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 20,851 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd accumulated 465,260 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Mraz Amerine And Assoc Inc invested in 4,164 shares. Highland Management Ltd Liability holds 1.35% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 170,420 shares. Shelter Mutual Insurance Company owns 3.53% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 115,290 shares. Fiduciary Financial Of The Southwest Tx holds 0.79% or 26,114 shares in its portfolio. Bridges Inv Management Inc stated it has 0.31% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Chemung Canal Tru owns 132,910 shares for 3.3% of their portfolio. King Luther Management holds 1.10M shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Incorporated owns 157,109 shares or 3.03% of their US portfolio.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $248.77 million activity. The insider PELTZ NELSON sold 1.21M shares worth $119.77M. Shares for $294,750 were sold by Posada Juan Fernando on Monday, February 11. Matthew Price sold $1.98 million worth of stock. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Coombe Gary A sold $2.20M. Taylor David S also sold $2.97 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold LMAT shares while 32 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 14.86 million shares or 0.01% less from 14.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of America De reported 0% of its portfolio in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT). Fmr Limited Liability stated it has 1 shares. Qs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 7,188 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tower Research Limited Liability Com (Trc) reported 331 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 109,545 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Llp owns 0.08% invested in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) for 25,700 shares. Massachusetts-based Fiduciary has invested 0.01% in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT). Perkins holds 60,900 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners Incorporated reported 1,302 shares stake. Prudential Finance Inc holds 26,877 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kennedy Cap Mngmt Inc stated it has 160,606 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0% of its portfolio in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) for 14,963 shares. 7,067 were reported by Voya Invest. Mackenzie Fincl holds 0.01% or 99,157 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $0.21 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.21 per share. LMAT’s profit will be $4.13 million for 38.21 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.70% negative EPS growth.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18M and $561.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Littelfuse Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 8,060 shares to 72,525 shares, valued at $13.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Independent Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 66,618 shares in the quarter, for a total of 279,879 shares, and has risen its stake in Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).