Lemaitre Vascular (LMAT) Share Value Rose While Ranger Investment Management LP Has Trimmed Its Stake; Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Cut Its Bce (BCE) Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company decreased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 4.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company analyzed 30,095 shares as the company's stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 720,466 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.98M, down from 750,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $41.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $46.47. About 103,146 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500.

Ranger Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Lemaitre Vascular Inc. (LMAT) by 15.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp analyzed 112,308 shares as the company's stock rose 13.17% . The institutional investor held 620,072 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.22 million, down from 732,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Lemaitre Vascular Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $625.94M market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $31.82. About 5,516 shares traded. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) has declined 4.14% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.14% the S&P500.

Analysts await LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $0.21 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.21 per share. LMAT’s profit will be $4.13 million for 37.88 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.70% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold LMAT shares while 32 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 14.86 million shares or 0.01% less from 14.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 10,770 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fiduciary Trust owns 14,407 shares. Albion Financial Gru Ut accumulated 9,979 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) for 17,500 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd holds 0% or 57,840 shares in its portfolio. Qs Ltd Liability invested 0% in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT). Art Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 15,681 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker owns 176 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Limited Com holds 0% or 10,646 shares. Alps Inc holds 0% or 13,449 shares. Parametric Port Limited Liability has 0% invested in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT). Sei Invests holds 2,903 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gsa Capital Prns Llp holds 0.08% or 25,700 shares in its portfolio. Dupont reported 0.03% stake. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 0% invested in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) for 3,470 shares.

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16 billion and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 6,665 shares to 86,517 shares, valued at $6.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Box Inc. by 578,241 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.52 million shares, and has risen its stake in J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF).