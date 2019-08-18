Lemaitre Vascular (LMAT) Holder Wasatch Advisors Has Lifted Position by $2.31 Million as Market Value Rose; As Cheniere Energy (LNG) Stock Price Rose, Cushing Asset Management LP Raised Holding

Wasatch Advisors Inc increased its stake in Lemaitre Vascular Inc (LMAT) by 54.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc bought 76,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.17% . The institutional investor held 218,784 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.78M, up from 141,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Lemaitre Vascular Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $625.58 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $31.52. About 54,564 shares traded. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) has declined 4.14% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMAT News: 27/03/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – LEMAITRE VASCULAR INC LMAT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.98, REV VIEW $111.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular 1Q EPS 19c; 04/05/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 25/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Sees 2018 Sales $106M-$109M; 10/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8

Cushing Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 4.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp bought 41,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 1.07M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.29 million, up from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $59.98. About 1.83M shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 17/05/2018 – CQH GETS MERGER PROPOSAL FROM CHENIERE ENERGY, INC; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Offers to Acquire the Publicly Held Shrs of Cheniere Partners Holdings Not Already Owned by Cheniere in a Stk for Stk Exchange; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE DOESN’T SEE ANY OPERATIONAL IMPACT FRON TANK ISSUES; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cheniere Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNG); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE 1Q EPS $1.50; 14/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 14 (Table); 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – CONTINUE TO SEE “SIGNIFICANT” TAILWINDS IN GLOBAL LNG MARKET; 25/05/2018 – SABINE PASS LNG GETS FERC APPROVAL TO ADD FEED GAS TO TRAIN 5; 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 28 (Table); 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – AMENDMENT INCREASES TOTAL AMOUNT OUTSTANDING AND COMMITTED UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY AGREEMENT TO ABOUT $6.1 BLN – SEC FILING

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28B and $9.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twilio Inc by 15,192 shares to 78,257 shares, valued at $10.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 7,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 147,847 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold LMAT shares while 32 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 14.86 million shares or 0.01% less from 14.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Needham Investment Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.24% stake. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa holds 825 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has 0% invested in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT). Curbstone Mgmt has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT). Voya Invest Mgmt Limited invested in 7,067 shares. 16,374 were reported by Fifth Third Comml Bank. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0% stake. Chatham Grp reported 25,644 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 1,327 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) for 15,728 shares. Wasatch Advsr owns 218,784 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT). Ls Invest Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 587 shares. Colonial Tru Advsrs accumulated 14,407 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 80,520 shares.

