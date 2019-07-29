Lemaitre Vascular (LMAT) Holder Df Dent & Co Boosted Its Stake; As Chevron New (CVX) Shares Rose, Bkd Wealth Advisors Has Upped Position by $918,441

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 23.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc bought 7,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,291 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84M, up from 31,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $124.12. About 2.61M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 10/04/2018 – Chevron’s pay for former CEO Watson rose slightly in 2017; 13/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280333 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 25/04/2018 – Chevron Procurement Division Workers Are Said to Exit Venezuela; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – SEES 2018 CASH GENERATION OF ABOUT $14 BLN; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N , EXXON MOBIL XOM.N ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON ENDS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALLL; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 04:52 PM; 25/05/2018 – Storm Alberto triggers oil worker evacuation in U.S. Gulf; 05/03/2018 – North Sea Crude-Forties weakens, Chevron restarts Alba

Df Dent & Co Inc increased its stake in Lemaitre Vascular (LMAT) by 294.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc bought 59,213 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,340 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, up from 20,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Lemaitre Vascular for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $649.54 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $33.02. About 104,472 shares traded. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) has declined 17.19% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LMAT News: 10/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 04/05/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 27/03/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular 1Q EPS 19c; 05/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Divests Itself of General Surgery Pdt Lines; 05/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Divests General Surgery Product Lines; 20/04/2018 – DJ LeMaitre Vascular Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LMAT); 12/03/2018 lemaitre vascular, inc. | anastoclip gc closure system | K173323 | 03/08/2018 |; 25/04/2018 – LEMAITRE VASCULAR INC LMAT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.98, REV VIEW $111.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Sees 2Q EPS 41c-EPS 43c

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,298 shares to 2,763 shares, valued at $717,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 3,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,785 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roanoke Asset Mngmt New York stated it has 0.25% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Amp Capital Investors Ltd stated it has 0.49% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Lipe Dalton owns 930 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. First Western Capital has 3.43% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cleararc Inc holds 1.07% or 46,120 shares in its portfolio. Page Arthur B stated it has 10,085 shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. International Grp owns 4.01M shares or 1.88% of their US portfolio. Advisors Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.12% stake. Piedmont Invest Advsrs has invested 0.68% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cohen Capital Management holds 1.33% or 44,652 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 1.28M shares or 0.83% of the stock. Moreover, Bessemer Group Inc Inc has 0.39% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 823,806 shares. Compton Management Ri accumulated 20,789 shares. Moreover, Kepos Limited Partnership has 0.44% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 48,117 shares. Godshalk Welsh Cap Mgmt holds 12,850 shares or 1.52% of its portfolio.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $838,808 activity.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron: Not The Best Time To Accumulate – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Tropical Storm Barry Already Impacting Gulf Oil Production – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger wins contract for Chevron’s Gulf of Mexico offshore projects – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “U.S. extension of Chevron’s Venezuela waiver ‘under discussion’ – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron, ConocoPhillips better investments than Exxon, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold LMAT shares while 32 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 14.86 million shares or 0.01% less from 14.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Grp Public Limited Co holds 0% or 37,634 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas accumulated 9,600 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has 0% invested in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) for 19,496 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 5,343 shares. Curbstone Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.19% in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT). 14,407 are held by Colonial Trust Advsrs. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Md has invested 0% in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT). Capital Impact Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 62,205 shares. Sei Invests has 2,903 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability holds 0% or 7,188 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 45,714 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Laurion Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) for 8,940 shares. Meeder Asset Management Incorporated owns 760 shares. The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT). 175,049 were accumulated by Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability.

More notable recent LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “LeMaitre Vascular Acquires Cardial Business of BD – GlobeNewswire” on October 24, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “LeMaitre Vascular Divests General Surgery Product Lines – GlobeNewswire” published on April 05, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Miss LeMaitre Vascular’s (NASDAQ:LMAT) Impressive 271% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Healthcare: 3 Little-Known Medical Device Makers – The Motley Fool” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Nabriva Stumbles At FDA Hurdle, Gilead CFO To Retire, Eisai Ends Collaboration With Purdue – Benzinga” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 16,336 shares to 126,322 shares, valued at $18.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Growth In (IWO) by 9,876 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,174 shares, and cut its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL).