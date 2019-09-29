LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (LMAT)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Cooper Companies Inc. (NYSE:COO)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) and The Cooper Companies Inc. (NYSE:COO). The two are both Medical Instruments & Supplies companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LeMaitre Vascular Inc. 33 3.90 16.14M 0.91 36.24 The Cooper Companies Inc. 314 2.43 49.21M 8.84 38.17

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of LeMaitre Vascular Inc. and The Cooper Companies Inc. The Cooper Companies Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than LeMaitre Vascular Inc. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. LeMaitre Vascular Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows LeMaitre Vascular Inc. and The Cooper Companies Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LeMaitre Vascular Inc. 49,013,058.00% 18% 15.4% The Cooper Companies Inc. 15,665,987.52% 12.7% 6.9%

Risk & Volatility

LeMaitre Vascular Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.16 beta. The Cooper Companies Inc. on the other hand, has 0.89 beta which makes it 11.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

LeMaitre Vascular Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.9 and a Quick Ratio of 3.5. Competitively, The Cooper Companies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. LeMaitre Vascular Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Cooper Companies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown LeMaitre Vascular Inc. and The Cooper Companies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LeMaitre Vascular Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The Cooper Companies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The Cooper Companies Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $338 average target price and a 14.87% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

LeMaitre Vascular Inc. and The Cooper Companies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 80.2% and 0%. Insiders owned 17.6% of LeMaitre Vascular Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.4% of The Cooper Companies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LeMaitre Vascular Inc. -0.93% 18.05% 13.17% 39.27% -4.14% 39.97% The Cooper Companies Inc. 0.23% -0.76% 17.4% 21.92% 31.82% 32.57%

For the past year LeMaitre Vascular Inc. was more bullish than The Cooper Companies Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 14 factors The Cooper Companies Inc. beats LeMaitre Vascular Inc.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company provides angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; carotid shunts to temporarily divert or shut blood to the brain during the removal of plaque from the carotid artery in a carotid endarterectomy surgery; and powered phlebectomy devices that enable removal of varicose veins. It also offers embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude blood flow; and perfusion catheters that temporarily perfuse blood and other liquids into the vasculature. In addition, the company provides radiopaque tape, a medical-grade tape applied to the skin that enables interventionists to cross-refer between the inside and the outside of a patientÂ’s body, and allows them to locate tributaries or lesions beneath the skin; and remote endarterectomy devices to remove plaque from arteries in the leg. Further, it offers valvulotomes that cuts valves in the saphenous vein to function as an artery to carry blood past diseased arteries to the lower leg or the foot; vascular grafts to bypass or replace diseased arteries; vascular patches, which are used for precision endarterectomy vascular reconstruction; vessel closure systems to attach vessels to one another with titanium clips instead of sutures; and laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices to inject dye into the cystic duct during laparoscopic cholecystectomy, as well as laparoscopic accessory for use in laparoscopic gall bladder removal. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. markets its products through direct and indirect sales force. The company was formerly known as Vascutech, Inc. and changed its name to LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. in April 2001. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.