LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (LMAT) EPS Estimated At $0.21; Synaptics (SYNA) Sellers Decreased By 8.43% Their Shorts

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) had a decrease of 8.43% in short interest. SYNA’s SI was 7.14 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 8.43% from 7.80 million shares previously. With 661,200 avg volume, 11 days are for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)’s short sellers to cover SYNA’s short positions. The stock increased 5.02% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $36.84. About 450,351 shares traded. Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has declined 35.33% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SYNA News: 09/05/2018 – Synaptics 3Q Adj EPS 92c; 29/05/2018 – Synaptics Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Synaptics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 Synaptics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Synaptics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 31% to 16 Days; 31/05/2018 – Synaptics’ Award-Winning Clear ID Optical In-Display Fingerprint Sensors Featured on New Xiaomi Mi8 Smartphones; 11/04/2018 – Synaptics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – NY WARN NOTICES FOR SYNAPTICS AFFECTS 40 ON PLANT CLOSING; 09/05/2018 – SYNAPTICS SEES 4Q REV. $370M TO $410M, EST. $419.8M; 14/05/2018 – Synaptics Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30

Analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) to report $0.21 EPS on October, 3.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.21 EPS. LMAT’s profit would be $4.15 million giving it 37.86 P/E if the $0.21 EPS is correct. After having $0.23 EPS previously, LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.’s analysts see -8.70% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $31.8. About 20,912 shares traded. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) has declined 4.14% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMAT News: 27/03/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Sees 2018 Sales $106M-$109M; 10/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 25/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Sees 2018 EPS $1.05-EPS $1.13; 25/04/2018 – LEMAITRE VASCULAR INC LMAT.O – SEES 2018 SALES $106.0 MLN – $109.0 MLN; 25/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Sees 2Q EPS 41c-EPS 43c; 20/04/2018 – DJ LeMaitre Vascular Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LMAT); 25/04/2018 – LEMAITRE VASCULAR INC LMAT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.98, REV VIEW $111.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 lemaitre vascular, inc. | anastoclip gc closure system | K173323 | 03/08/2018 |; 05/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Divests General Surgery Product Lines

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company has market cap of $628.75 million. The firm provides angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; carotid shunts to temporarily divert or shut blood to the brain during the removal of plaque from the carotid artery in a carotid endarterectomy surgery; and powered phlebectomy devices that enable removal of varicose veins. It has a 34.95 P/E ratio. It also offers embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude blood flow; and perfusion catheters that temporarily perfuse blood and other liquids into the vasculature.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.21 billion. The firm offers its human interface products solutions for mobile product applications, including smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer product applications, such as keyboards, mice, and desktop product applications. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products include ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on smartphones and tablets; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for entry-level smartphones; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in smartphones, tablets, notebook PCs, PC peripherals, and other applications.

