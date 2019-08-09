LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (LMAT) and Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Comparison side by side

LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) and Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) have been rivals in the Medical Instruments & Supplies for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LeMaitre Vascular Inc. 28 5.67 N/A 0.91 36.24 Tactile Systems Technology Inc. 58 5.99 N/A 0.42 137.80

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Tactile Systems Technology Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than LeMaitre Vascular Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. LeMaitre Vascular Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Tactile Systems Technology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LeMaitre Vascular Inc. 0.00% 18% 15.4% Tactile Systems Technology Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 7.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of LeMaitre Vascular Inc. are 4.9 and 3.5. Competitively, Tactile Systems Technology Inc. has 5 and 4.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Tactile Systems Technology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than LeMaitre Vascular Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for LeMaitre Vascular Inc. and Tactile Systems Technology Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LeMaitre Vascular Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Tactile Systems Technology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

LeMaitre Vascular Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -14.16% and an $27.33 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Tactile Systems Technology Inc. is $62, which is potential 23.11% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Tactile Systems Technology Inc. is looking more favorable than LeMaitre Vascular Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 80.2% of LeMaitre Vascular Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Tactile Systems Technology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 17.6% are LeMaitre Vascular Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Tactile Systems Technology Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LeMaitre Vascular Inc. -0.93% 18.05% 13.17% 39.27% -4.14% 39.97% Tactile Systems Technology Inc. 6.37% 0.86% 15.71% -12.94% 20.34% 26.76%

For the past year LeMaitre Vascular Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Tactile Systems Technology Inc.

Summary

Tactile Systems Technology Inc. beats LeMaitre Vascular Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company provides angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; carotid shunts to temporarily divert or shut blood to the brain during the removal of plaque from the carotid artery in a carotid endarterectomy surgery; and powered phlebectomy devices that enable removal of varicose veins. It also offers embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude blood flow; and perfusion catheters that temporarily perfuse blood and other liquids into the vasculature. In addition, the company provides radiopaque tape, a medical-grade tape applied to the skin that enables interventionists to cross-refer between the inside and the outside of a patientÂ’s body, and allows them to locate tributaries or lesions beneath the skin; and remote endarterectomy devices to remove plaque from arteries in the leg. Further, it offers valvulotomes that cuts valves in the saphenous vein to function as an artery to carry blood past diseased arteries to the lower leg or the foot; vascular grafts to bypass or replace diseased arteries; vascular patches, which are used for precision endarterectomy vascular reconstruction; vessel closure systems to attach vessels to one another with titanium clips instead of sutures; and laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices to inject dye into the cystic duct during laparoscopic cholecystectomy, as well as laparoscopic accessory for use in laparoscopic gall bladder removal. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. markets its products through direct and indirect sales force. The company was formerly known as Vascutech, Inc. and changed its name to LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. in April 2001. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. It offers proprietary Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients; and EntrÃ© System, a basic pneumatic compression device used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, including lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.