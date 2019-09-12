LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (LMAT) Analysts See $0.21 EPS; EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG SHS GERMANY FEDERA (EVKIF) Shorts Down By 1.4%

EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG SHS GERMANY FEDERA (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) had a decrease of 1.4% in short interest. EVKIF’s SI was 56,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 1.4% from 57,300 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 565 days are for EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG SHS GERMANY FEDERA (OTCMKTS:EVKIF)’s short sellers to cover EVKIF’s short positions. It closed at $26.37 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) to report $0.21 EPS on October, 3.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.21 EPS. LMAT’s profit would be $4.17M giving it 41.07 P/E if the $0.21 EPS is correct. After having $0.23 EPS previously, LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.’s analysts see -8.70% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.36% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $34.5. About 44,585 shares traded. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) has declined 4.14% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMAT News: 25/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Sees 2Q EPS 41c-EPS 43c; 25/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular 1Q EPS 19c; 10/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 05/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Divests General Surgery Product Lines; 25/04/2018 – LEMAITRE VASCULAR INC LMAT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.98, REV VIEW $111.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – DJ LeMaitre Vascular Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LMAT); 21/05/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – LEMAITRE VASCULAR INC LMAT.O – SEES 2018 SALES $106.0 MLN – $109.0 MLN

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company has market cap of $684.72 million. The firm provides angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; carotid shunts to temporarily divert or shut blood to the brain during the removal of plaque from the carotid artery in a carotid endarterectomy surgery; and powered phlebectomy devices that enable removal of varicose veins. It has a 37.91 P/E ratio. It also offers embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude blood flow; and perfusion catheters that temporarily perfuse blood and other liquids into the vasculature.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.83, from 2.14 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. shares while 43 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 15.02 million shares or 1.11% more from 14.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 10,373 shares. Polen Cap Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT). Tci Wealth Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) for 34 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Company has 24,199 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership owns 1.02M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Financial Inc owns 0% invested in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) for 294,098 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada stated it has 41,016 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation holds 16,418 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein L P has invested 0% of its portfolio in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT). Albion Group Incorporated Ut reported 9,979 shares. Chatham Capital Grp Inc stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT). Parametric Associate Limited Liability has 0% invested in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership invested in 0.03% or 16,304 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0% in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.95 billion. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services divisions. It has a 10.15 P/E ratio. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemical quaternary derivatives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare sectors.