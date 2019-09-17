LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (LMAT) Analysts See $0.21 EPS; Algorx Pharmaceuticals (AGRX) Has 1.8 Sentiment

Algorx Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGRX) investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.80, from 1 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 9 hedge funds opened new and increased positions, while 5 sold and decreased positions in Algorx Pharmaceuticals Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 17.90 million shares, up from 16.86 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Algorx Pharmaceuticals Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 2 Increased: 6 New Position: 3.

Analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) to report $0.21 EPS on October, 3.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter's $0.21 EPS. LMAT's profit would be $4.17 million giving it 42.13 P/E if the $0.21 EPS is correct. After having $0.23 EPS previously, LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.'s analysts see -8.70% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $35.39. About 93,759 shares traded. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) has declined 4.14% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.14% the S&P500.

Investor Ab holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Agile Therapeutics, Inc. for 3.51 million shares. Perceptive Advisors Llc owns 8.43 million shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Needham Investment Management Llc has 0.05% invested in the company for 95,000 shares. The Hong Kong-based Fosun International Ltd has invested 0.04% in the stock. Highland Capital Management Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 100,000 shares.

The stock decreased 3.47% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.39. About 607,565 shares traded or 35.37% up from the average. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (AGRX) has risen 314.29% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 314.29% the S&P500.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc., a forward-thinking women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. The company has market cap of $82.43 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing a pipeline of other new transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Analysts await Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.08 earnings per share, up 27.27% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Agile Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company has market cap of $702.39 million. The firm provides angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; carotid shunts to temporarily divert or shut blood to the brain during the removal of plaque from the carotid artery in a carotid endarterectomy surgery; and powered phlebectomy devices that enable removal of varicose veins. It has a 38.89 P/E ratio. It also offers embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude blood flow; and perfusion catheters that temporarily perfuse blood and other liquids into the vasculature.