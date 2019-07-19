Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Optibase Ltd. (NASDAQ:OBAS)

We will be contrasting the differences between Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) and Optibase Ltd. (NASDAQ:OBAS) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Property Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leju Holdings Limited 2 0.35 N/A -0.10 0.00 Optibase Ltd. 10 3.97 N/A -0.54 0.00

In table 1 we can see Leju Holdings Limited and Optibase Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Leju Holdings Limited and Optibase Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leju Holdings Limited 0.00% -5.6% -3.2% Optibase Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Leju Holdings Limited and Optibase Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.1% and 0.15%. Insiders held roughly 1.68% of Leju Holdings Limited’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 75.83% of Optibase Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leju Holdings Limited -5.61% 0% 6.33% 2.44% 29.23% 20% Optibase Ltd. -4.29% 3.09% 13.02% 4.92% 48.64% 13.11%

For the past year Leju Holdings Limited was more bullish than Optibase Ltd.

Summary

Optibase Ltd. beats Leju Holdings Limited on 4 of the 7 factors.

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline real estate services in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers e-commerce services that comprise selling discount coupons and facilitating online property viewing, physical property visits, marketing events, and pre-sale customer support for new residential properties and home furnishing sales through house.sina.com.cn, leju.com, and jiaju.com. The company also sells advertising on sina.com, a new residential property and home furnishing Website operated by the company, as well as acts as an advertising agent for sina.com and other non-real estate Websites. In addition, it provides fee-based online property listing services to real estate agents; and free services to individual property sellers. Further, the company operates through the WEIBO microblog; Weixin social communication platform; and various mobile applications, such as Leju Home Purchase, Leju Er Shou Fang, Fang Niu Jia, and Qianggongzhang Renovation. It sells its products through direct sales force and third party advertising agencies. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Leju Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of E-House (China) Holdings Limited.

Optibase Ltd. operates in the fixed-income real estate sector. The company purchases and operates real estate properties intended for leasing and resale primarily for the purpose of commercial, industrial, office space, parking garage, and warehouse use, as well as for residential purposes. It holds properties in RÃ¼mlang and Geneva, Switzerland; Bavaria, Germany; Miami, Florida; Texas; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Chicago, Illinois. The company was formerly known as Optibase Advanced Systems (1990) Ltd. and changed its name to Optibase Ltd. in November 1993. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel. Optibase Ltd. is a subsidiary of The Capri Family Foundation.