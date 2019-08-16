Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU)’s Financial Results Comparing With FRP Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH)

We are contrasting Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) and FRP Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Property Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leju Holdings Limited 2 0.40 N/A -0.05 0.00 FRP Holdings Inc. 50 20.85 N/A 0.43 115.84

Table 1 highlights Leju Holdings Limited and FRP Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Leju Holdings Limited and FRP Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leju Holdings Limited 0.00% -2.5% -1.4% FRP Holdings Inc. 0.00% 34% 24.1%

Risk and Volatility

Leju Holdings Limited is 175.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.75. FRP Holdings Inc.’s 10.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.9 beta.

Liquidity

1.6 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Leju Holdings Limited. Its rival FRP Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 21 and 21 respectively. FRP Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Leju Holdings Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Leju Holdings Limited and FRP Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.1% and 49%. 1.68% are Leju Holdings Limited’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.5% of FRP Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leju Holdings Limited -1.61% -10.95% -33.33% -22.3% -24.69% -12.86% FRP Holdings Inc. -3.15% -7.03% 0.77% -1.84% -22.04% 7.76%

For the past year Leju Holdings Limited had bearish trend while FRP Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

FRP Holdings Inc. beats Leju Holdings Limited on 8 of the 8 factors.

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline real estate services in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers e-commerce services that comprise selling discount coupons and facilitating online property viewing, physical property visits, marketing events, and pre-sale customer support for new residential properties and home furnishing sales through house.sina.com.cn, leju.com, and jiaju.com. The company also sells advertising on sina.com, a new residential property and home furnishing Website operated by the company, as well as acts as an advertising agent for sina.com and other non-real estate Websites. In addition, it provides fee-based online property listing services to real estate agents; and free services to individual property sellers. Further, the company operates through the WEIBO microblog; Weixin social communication platform; and various mobile applications, such as Leju Home Purchase, Leju Er Shou Fang, Fang Niu Jia, and Qianggongzhang Renovation. It sells its products through direct sales force and third party advertising agencies. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Leju Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of E-House (China) Holdings Limited.

FRP Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. It operates in Asset Management, Mining Royalty Land, and Land Development and Construction segments. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages warehouses and office buildings located primarily in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC market areas. This segment primarily serves local and regional tenants. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 16,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida and Georgia. The Land Development and Construction segment owns and monitors the use of parcels of land that are in various stages of development. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.