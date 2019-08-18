Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU)’s Financial Results Comparing With CBRE Group Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

As Property Management companies, Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) and CBRE Group Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leju Holdings Limited 2 0.40 N/A -0.05 0.00 CBRE Group Inc. 50 0.78 N/A 3.18 16.67

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Leju Holdings Limited and CBRE Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Leju Holdings Limited and CBRE Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leju Holdings Limited 0.00% -2.5% -1.4% CBRE Group Inc. 0.00% 22.5% 8%

Volatility & Risk

Leju Holdings Limited has a 2.75 beta, while its volatility is 175.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. CBRE Group Inc. on the other hand, has 1.69 beta which makes it 69.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Leju Holdings Limited is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, CBRE Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Leju Holdings Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CBRE Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Leju Holdings Limited and CBRE Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Leju Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00 CBRE Group Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Meanwhile, CBRE Group Inc.’s average price target is $59.33, while its potential upside is 14.87%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 1.1% of Leju Holdings Limited shares and 96.5% of CBRE Group Inc. shares. About 1.68% of Leju Holdings Limited’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.9% of CBRE Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leju Holdings Limited -1.61% -10.95% -33.33% -22.3% -24.69% -12.86% CBRE Group Inc. 0.04% 1.32% 2.97% 17.02% 7.79% 32.39%

For the past year Leju Holdings Limited has -12.86% weaker performance while CBRE Group Inc. has 32.39% stronger performance.

Summary

CBRE Group Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Leju Holdings Limited.

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline real estate services in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers e-commerce services that comprise selling discount coupons and facilitating online property viewing, physical property visits, marketing events, and pre-sale customer support for new residential properties and home furnishing sales through house.sina.com.cn, leju.com, and jiaju.com. The company also sells advertising on sina.com, a new residential property and home furnishing Website operated by the company, as well as acts as an advertising agent for sina.com and other non-real estate Websites. In addition, it provides fee-based online property listing services to real estate agents; and free services to individual property sellers. Further, the company operates through the WEIBO microblog; Weixin social communication platform; and various mobile applications, such as Leju Home Purchase, Leju Er Shou Fang, Fang Niu Jia, and Qianggongzhang Renovation. It sells its products through direct sales force and third party advertising agencies. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Leju Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of E-House (China) Holdings Limited.

CBRE Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting. It also provides facilities management, project management, transaction management, and strategic consulting services to occupiers of real estate; and property management services comprising construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners/investors in office, industrial, and retail properties. In addition, the company provides investment management services under the CBRE Global Investors brand to pension funds, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, foundations, endowments, and other institutional investors; and development services under the Trammell Crow Company brand name primarily to users of and investors in commercial real estate. CBRE Group, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.