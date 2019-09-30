Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) and Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KW) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) and Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KW) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Property Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leju Holdings Limited 2 0.00 18.09M -0.05 0.00 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. 21 34.53 123.83M 1.02 21.12

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leju Holdings Limited 1,079,033,701.16% -2.5% -1.4% Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. 576,489,757.91% 11.7% 2%

Volatility and Risk

Leju Holdings Limited’s current beta is 2.75 and it happens to be 175.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. has a 1.18 beta which is 18.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 1.1% of Leju Holdings Limited shares and 85% of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. shares. About 1.68% of Leju Holdings Limited’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 4% are Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leju Holdings Limited -1.61% -10.95% -33.33% -22.3% -24.69% -12.86% Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. 0.61% 5.8% -0.32% 9.74% 4.47% 18.44%

For the past year Leju Holdings Limited had bearish trend while Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. beats Leju Holdings Limited.

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline real estate services in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers e-commerce services that comprise selling discount coupons and facilitating online property viewing, physical property visits, marketing events, and pre-sale customer support for new residential properties and home furnishing sales through house.sina.com.cn, leju.com, and jiaju.com. The company also sells advertising on sina.com, a new residential property and home furnishing Website operated by the company, as well as acts as an advertising agent for sina.com and other non-real estate Websites. In addition, it provides fee-based online property listing services to real estate agents; and free services to individual property sellers. Further, the company operates through the WEIBO microblog; Weixin social communication platform; and various mobile applications, such as Leju Home Purchase, Leju Er Shou Fang, Fang Niu Jia, and Qianggongzhang Renovation. It sells its products through direct sales force and third party advertising agencies. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Leju Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of E-House (China) Holdings Limited.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan. The company owns interest in approximately 39 million square feet of property, including 25,943 multifamily rental units. It also provides real estate services primarily to financial services clients. In addition, the company is involved in the development, redevelopment, and entitlement of real estate properties; and management of real estate properties for third parties. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.