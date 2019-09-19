Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) and Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Contrasting side by side

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) and Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK), both competing one another are Property Management companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leju Holdings Limited 2 0.50 N/A -0.05 0.00 Cushman & Wakefield plc 18 0.47 N/A -0.57 0.00

In table 1 we can see Leju Holdings Limited and Cushman & Wakefield plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leju Holdings Limited 0.00% -2.5% -1.4% Cushman & Wakefield plc 0.00% -10.1% -1.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Leju Holdings Limited are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Its competitor Cushman & Wakefield plc’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Leju Holdings Limited can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cushman & Wakefield plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Leju Holdings Limited and Cushman & Wakefield plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Leju Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Cushman & Wakefield plc 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Cushman & Wakefield plc has a consensus target price of $24, with potential upside of 31.00%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 1.1% of Leju Holdings Limited shares and 67.1% of Cushman & Wakefield plc shares. About 1.68% of Leju Holdings Limited’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% are Cushman & Wakefield plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leju Holdings Limited -1.61% -10.95% -33.33% -22.3% -24.69% -12.86% Cushman & Wakefield plc 0.35% 10.53% 1.54% 22.54% 0% 37.11%

For the past year Leju Holdings Limited has -12.86% weaker performance while Cushman & Wakefield plc has 37.11% stronger performance.

Summary

Leju Holdings Limited beats Cushman & Wakefield plc on 5 of the 8 factors.

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline real estate services in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers e-commerce services that comprise selling discount coupons and facilitating online property viewing, physical property visits, marketing events, and pre-sale customer support for new residential properties and home furnishing sales through house.sina.com.cn, leju.com, and jiaju.com. The company also sells advertising on sina.com, a new residential property and home furnishing Website operated by the company, as well as acts as an advertising agent for sina.com and other non-real estate Websites. In addition, it provides fee-based online property listing services to real estate agents; and free services to individual property sellers. Further, the company operates through the WEIBO microblog; Weixin social communication platform; and various mobile applications, such as Leju Home Purchase, Leju Er Shou Fang, Fang Niu Jia, and Qianggongzhang Renovation. It sells its products through direct sales force and third party advertising agencies. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Leju Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of E-House (China) Holdings Limited.

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services. The company also provides owner representation and tenant representation leasing services; capital market services, such as investment sales and equity, debt, and structured financing for real estate purchase and sales transactions; and appraisal management, investment management, valuation advisory, portfolio advisory, diligence advisory, dispute analysis and litigation support, financial reporting, and property and/or portfolio valuation services on real estate debt and equity decisions. Cushman & Wakefield plc was founded in 1784 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.