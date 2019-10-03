Leisure Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding in Intel (INTC) as Valuation Declined; Advisors Asset Management Has Upped Stake in Chevron New (CVX) by $1.44 Million

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc bought 11,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 352,054 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.81M, up from 340,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $112.74. About 4.05M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO: STEEL TARIFFS COULD INCREASE COSTS FOR US; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS; 23/04/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron Workers Could Face Treason Charge in Venezuela; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chevron Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVX); 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – INTERNATIONAL DOWNSTREAM OPERATIONS EARNED $286 MILLION IN FIRST QUARTER 2018, COMPARED WITH $457 MILLION A YEAR EARLIER; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS THAT LOWER U.S. TAX RATE DOES HELP MAKE COUNTRY MORE COMPETITIVE IN GLOBAL MARKETPLACE; 25/05/2018 – CHEVRON – COURT ISSUED JUDGMENT AGAINST PABLO FAJARDO, LUIS YANZA, ERMEL CHAVEZ, FRENTE DE DEFENSA DE LA AMAZONIA AND SERVICIOS FROMBOLIERE; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON NORTH AMERICA HEAD SHELLEBARGER SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – APPROVED MERGER INVOLVING CHINA’S LARGEST PETROLEUM REFINERY OWNER, HONG KONG BASED SINOPEC CORP AND CHEVRON SOUTH AFRICA; 12/04/2018 – IENOVA SAYS IN STORAGE, DELIVERY DEAL WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES

Leisure Capital Management decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 72.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leisure Capital Management sold 13,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 5,054 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $242,000, down from 18,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leisure Capital Management who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $49.85. About 11.73 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 25/04/2018 – Glogou Launches RapidChain Marketing Services for Blockchain Based Products and Services; 07/03/2018 – Sen. King: In Intel Hearing, King Presses Witnesses on Security Clearance Process; 22/05/2018 – Al Retail Leader Rubikloud Collaborates with Intel to Revitalize the Shopping Experience; 06/03/2018 – Tom Hearden: $INTC for $ON rumor circulating; 02/04/2018 – DDN Named Datacenter Platform Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards, Recognizing its Market Leadership at; 07/03/2018 – Sen. Heinrich: Heinrich To Participate In Senate Intel Committee Hearing On Security Clearance Reform; 19/04/2018 – Intel and Portworx Deliver Breakthrough Performance to Answer Enterprises’ Demand for Stateful Containerized Applications in Production; 05/04/2018 – The analyst also said Intel’s advantage in the processor space has “degraded” with competitor Advanced Micro Devices catching up; 07/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Intel’s Discrete GPU, “Arctic Sound,” Will Have Gaming Variant

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Algeria’s Sonatrach says it is talking to Chevron – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Chevron’s shale allies are its secret weapon in Exxon race – StreetInsider.com” published on October 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron Will Not Remain Flat For Another 7 Years – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “US Indexes Close Lower for a 2nd Day on Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron Rises 3% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Lc accumulated 55,545 shares. Greenleaf accumulated 0.04% or 20,082 shares. Redmond Asset Mngmt Limited, a Virginia-based fund reported 19,226 shares. Stock Yards Natl Bank & Com owns 190,042 shares. Flippin Bruce Porter, Virginia-based fund reported 95,745 shares. Zevin Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.13% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Fjarde Ap owns 548,882 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Limited Liability Corp stated it has 8,317 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. State Street Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 114.22M shares. Rock Point reported 4,330 shares. Somerset Tru invested in 14,187 shares or 0.91% of the stock. 39,519 are held by Shufro Rose Limited Liability Company. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 354,588 shares. Hamel has invested 3.3% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Portland Global Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 3,367 shares stake.

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50 billion and $5.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 3,064 shares to 19,825 shares, valued at $5.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 58,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 173,078 shares, and cut its stake in Agree Realty Corp (NYSE:ADC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cobblestone Advsrs Limited Liability Com Ny reported 47,972 shares. Bbr Partners Ltd Liability Company reported 0.12% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). River Road Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0.45% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Chatham owns 16,665 shares. Jcic Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Investec Asset Mgmt invested in 0.56% or 3.08M shares. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd Liability Corp reported 18,118 shares stake. Mufg Americas holds 556,950 shares. Moreover, Pacific Heights Asset Ltd Company has 0.68% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Howard reported 344,206 shares. Gillespie Robinson Grimm invested 0.03% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). The California-based Fdx has invested 0.1% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Ima Wealth has invested 0.73% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Herald Invest Mgmt holds 19,000 shares. Woodmont Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Company has 0.92% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Intel names new treasurer – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks to Sell – Investorplace.com” published on October 02, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Karen Walker Joins Intel as Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer – Business Wire” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Texas man arrested after shooting gun in Intel parking lot in Chandler – Phoenix Business Journal” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Intel promotes two Oregon execs to EVP roles – Portland Business Journal” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49B for 10.05 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Leisure Capital Management, which manages about $283.25M and $113.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,458 shares to 21,370 shares, valued at $4.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.