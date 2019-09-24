Leisure Capital Management Raised Its Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $484,226 as Stock Price Rose; Scout Investments Position in Thor Industries (THO) Decreased by $11.11 Million

Scout Investments Inc decreased its stake in Thor Industries (THO) by 28.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc sold 191,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 483,386 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.25 million, down from 674,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Thor Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.52% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $51.38. About 531,675 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 19/03/2018 – Thor Mining 1H Pretax Loss Widens; Kapunda Resource Analysis Positive; 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.51, EST. $1.93; 30/05/2018 – Thor Announces Final Date for Earnings Release; 14/03/2018 – The Wrap: `Thor: Ragnarok’ Director Taika Waititi to Play Imaginary Hitler in `Jojo Rabbit’; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING – ACQUIRE 40% INTEREST IN EXPLORATION LICENCE EL29701 WHICH HOSTS 13 OUTCROPPING TUNGSTEN DEPOSITS, PLUS 1 COPPER DEPOSIT WITH PREVIOUS DRILLING RESULT; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – THOR MINING TO FOCUS ENTIRELY ON STRATEGIC TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 29/03/2018 – THOR EXPLORATIONS ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND GRANT OF BOARD AND MANAGEMENT OPTIONS; 02/05/2018 – Thor Mining Says Bonya Project Test Results Encouraging; 07/03/2018 Thor Industries 2Q EPS $1.51; 09/05/2018 – Thor Announces Preliminary Earnings Release Date

Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leisure Capital Management bought 2,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 21,370 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.23 million, up from 18,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leisure Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $983.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $217.59. About 16.96M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/05/2018 – Toyota pours $22bn into R&D as Apple and Google close in; 26/03/2018 – Document Security: Decision Allows DSS Patent Infringement Claims Against Apple to Proceed in Court; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Is Big Fan of Apple’s Buybacks — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 10/05/2018 – Apple drops plans for a $1 billion data center in Ireland; 01/05/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: At Two Union, Regus is moving out to make way for a growing Apple; 09/05/2018 – U.S. sends rules on drone regulation to White House for review; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s services revenue jumped 31 percent in the March quarter; 04/04/2018 – Technology CEOs including Apple’s Tim Cook and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella sent out messages of support; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America says Apple could save $500 million a year making its own PC chips; 04/04/2018 – APPLE WORKING ON TOUCHLESS CONTROL AND CURVED IPHONE SCREEN-BLOOMBERG,CITING

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17 billion and $5.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 62,284 shares to 158,247 shares, valued at $11.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medpace Holdings Inc. by 45,592 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,217 shares, and has risen its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $202,880 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold THO shares while 107 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.30% more from 46.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.01% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) or 9,218 shares. Earnest Ltd Liability Co accumulated 17 shares or 0% of the stock. Verition Fund owns 10,508 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ftb Advisors Inc reported 570 shares stake. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 412,500 shares. Cim holds 10,308 shares. Jane Street Grp Llc holds 0% or 10,674 shares. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al holds 0% or 6,400 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated accumulated 891,033 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bb&T holds 29,403 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 595,243 are owned by Geode Cap Lc. Shelton Cap Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 3,464 shares. Tci Wealth holds 13 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Carnegie Cap Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Cibc World Mkts, a New York-based fund reported 111,100 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Limited Liability Co stated it has 18,650 shares. Linscomb & Williams Inc accumulated 39,719 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Prudential Fincl holds 7.54 million shares or 2.33% of its portfolio. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp accumulated 9,446 shares. Rench Wealth Management stated it has 39,550 shares or 5.01% of all its holdings. 41,338 were reported by Mrj Capital. Palisade Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation Nj reported 0.84% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tiemann Investment Limited Liability Corporation reported 27,781 shares stake. Pure has invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Asset Mngmt Grp Inc invested in 24,503 shares. Catalyst Cap Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 5,169 shares. Jag Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 38,867 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada stated it has 1.22% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Loudon Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested 1.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.12% or 1,455 shares.