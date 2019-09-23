Leisure Capital Management Position in Intel (INTC) Lowered by $628,108; Sit Investment Associates Has Upped Its Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) Position by $1.73 Million

Leisure Capital Management decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 72.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leisure Capital Management sold 13,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 5,054 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $242,000, down from 18,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leisure Capital Management who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $50.7. About 5.54M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/05/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: U.S. to reveal winners of #drone program that has attracted top companies $AMZN $INTC $QCOM -…; 22/05/2018 – Phillips Edison & Company Announces “Retail Intel” Podcast; 12/03/2018 – March 12th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 10/05/2018 – Intel Editorial: The U.S. Needs a National Strategy on Artificial Intelligence; 06/03/2018 – Tom Hearden: $INTC for $ON rumor circulating; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 EPS $3.79; 14/03/2018 – Barrick Announces Nomination of Patricia A. Hatter as Independent Director; 15/03/2018 – India Today: China flexes its military muscle power at LAC.Massive Chinese airforce build-up at LAC: Intel sources#ITVideoMor; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MICRON TECHNOLOGY’S CFR TO BA1, OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 09/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 12, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Intel

Sit Investment Associates Inc increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE) by 172.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc bought 14,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.04% . The institutional investor held 23,425 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.74M, up from 8,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Grand Canyon Education Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $112.69. About 80,197 shares traded. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) has declined 5.89% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.89% the S&P500. Some Historical LOPE News: 06/03/2018 – HLC APPROVES GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY PROPOSAL; 17/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Grand Canyon South Rim in Level 3 Water Restrictions; NPS Urges Visitors and Residents to Use Water Mindfully; 19/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Government Properties Income Trust, Grand Canyon Education, The Chefs’ War; 02/05/2018 – GRAND CANYON 1Q EPS $1.52; 09/03/2018 – U.S. miners seek reversal of uranium mining ban near Grand Canyon; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education Sees 2Q EPS 85c; 06/03/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC – HIGHER LEARNING COMMISSION APPROVED GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY’S APPLICATION TO BECOME A NON-PROFIT INSTITUTION; 15/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Level 2 Water Restrictions Implemented at the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park; 05/03/2018 Sa’ Nyu Wa Turns 1: World’s Only Fine Dining Experience With Grand Canyon Views Marks 1st Anniversary; 20/04/2018 – DJ Grand Canyon Education Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOPE)

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54 billion and $3.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 3,950 shares to 47,670 shares, valued at $17.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cornerstone Total Return Fd Cr (CRF) by 313,466 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.63 million shares, and cut its stake in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49 billion for 10.22 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Leisure Capital Management, which manages about $283.25 million and $113.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,458 shares to 21,370 shares, valued at $4.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.