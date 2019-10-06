Leisure Capital Management Holding in Intel (INTC) Has Cut as Valuation Declined; Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Has Raised Western Digital (WDC) Position by $871,427 as Share Price Rose

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 7.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc bought 18,541 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 272,192 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.94 million, up from 253,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $58.57. About 2.04M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Rev $5B; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Adj EPS $3.63; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q EPS 20c; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL BUYBACK PART OF EXISTING PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Net $61M; 11/04/2018 – Western Digital Introduces Purpose-Built Surveillance Card for Trusted, 24/7, Next-Gen Video Capture; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital Targets At Least 50% of Repurchases for Rest of Current Fiscal Quarter; 09/03/2018 – Western Digital to invest $4.6bn in joint venture with Toshiba; 07/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Amends Bylaws to Allow Proxy Access

Leisure Capital Management decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 72.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leisure Capital Management sold 13,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 5,054 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $242,000, down from 18,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leisure Capital Management who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 10.48M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – SEES FY GAAP SHR $3.79, +/- 5 PCT; 08/05/2018 – INTEL CAPITAL – INTEL CORP’S GLOBAL INVESTMENT ORGANIZATION ANNOUNCED NEW INVESTMENTS TOTALING $72 MLN IN 12 TECHNOLOGY STARTUPS; 12/03/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF INTEL FOR “MAINTAINING A SOURCE ENB CONNECTION DURING HANDOVER” (CHINESE, AMERICAN; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Heinrich: Heinrich Questions Witnesses During Senate Intel Hearing On Security Clearance Reform; 12/03/2018 – Intel Mulls a Possible Defensive Bid (Video); 19/03/2018 – Intel Board Votes Unanimously to Extend Andy Bryant’s Term as Intel Chmn; 21/05/2018 – Micron and Intel Extend their Leadership in 3D NAND Flash memory; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY DATA CENTER GROUP REVENUE $5.2 BILLION, UP 24%; 21/03/2018 – Breaking Defense: Exclusive – Rethinking Intel In The Age of Trump: DNI Coats & PDNI Gordon; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37 million and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 4,443 shares to 217,040 shares, valued at $22.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harris Corp (NYSE:HRS) by 2,103 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,307 shares, and cut its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold WDC shares while 169 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.61 million shares or 8.88% less from 269.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Personal Fincl Services stated it has 17 shares. Adage Capital Prns Gp Ltd has 266,937 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 106,073 shares. South Dakota Invest Council holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 654,245 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 13,104 shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt holds 0.05% or 201,911 shares in its portfolio. 4,400 were reported by Livingston Grp Asset Mngmt Communication (Operating As Southport Management). Cibc Ww Corp, New York-based fund reported 85,218 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 15,136 shares. Ironwood Financial stated it has 0% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Corporation, Virginia-based fund reported 33,674 shares. Captrust Finance Advsr stated it has 1,320 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 0.07% or 129,336 shares. Burney Co holds 5,422 shares. Capstone Inv Advsr Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stifel owns 4.22M shares. Ims Capital, Oregon-based fund reported 37,168 shares. Gladius Ltd Partnership invested in 57,147 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Robecosam Ag holds 0.15% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 73,300 shares. Amg Funds Ltd Liability Corp has 8,979 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement has 0.78% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Monroe Bancorporation And Mi accumulated 17,287 shares. St Germain D J invested in 78,350 shares. 558,207 were accumulated by Commonwealth Bank Of Aus. Marketfield Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 1.92% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 75,359 shares. 9,356 were accumulated by First Commonwealth Fincl Pa. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 20,000 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Guardian Mgmt owns 116,279 shares. Regions Corp invested in 0.53% or 979,090 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Com Ma owns 151,349 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.42 billion for 10.27 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Leisure Capital Management, which manages about $283.25M and $113.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,458 shares to 21,370 shares, valued at $4.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.