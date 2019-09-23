Leisure Capital Management Has Upped Its Apple (AAPL) Position; Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Raised Cedar Fair LP Depositry (FUN) Stake By $762,011

Leisure Capital Management increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 13% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Leisure Capital Management acquired 2,458 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Leisure Capital Management holds 21,370 shares with $4.23 million value, up from 18,912 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $983.96B valuation. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 57.98 million shares traded or 118.38% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – China’s Huawei see Europe as stepping stone in Samsung/Apple rivalry; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Spoke at Taping of MSNBC Show to Be Aired Later; 15/05/2018 – Apple, Intel And These Other US Tech Companies Have The Most At Stake In China-US Trade Fight; 21/05/2018 – KONICA MINOLTA BUYS MACPROFESSIONALS, APPLE PLATFORM EXPERTS; 28/03/2018 – Apple seeks to take advantage of Facebook’s woes; 20/03/2018 – Affirm CEO Explains Apple Pay Credit Card (Video); 04/04/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 23/05/2018 – Apple Offers $50 Refund for iPhone Batteries Replaced in 2017; 13/04/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Papst Licensing Gmbh & Co. KG | FWD Entered | 04/13/2018; 24/04/2018 – SWATCH CEO SAYS THERE IS SPACE IN WATCH MARKET FOR APPLE, AND FOR OTHERS INCLUDING SWATCH GROUP

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc increased Cedar Fair LP Depositry (FUN) stake by 55.32% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc acquired 16,213 shares as Cedar Fair LP Depositry (FUN)’s stock declined 6.81%. The Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc holds 45,519 shares with $2.17M value, up from 29,306 last quarter. Cedar Fair LP Depositry now has $3.12B valuation. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $55.08. About 128,608 shares traded. Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has declined 12.44% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical FUN News: 20/03/2018 – Carowinds Introduces Camp Snoopy and Non-Stop Family Fun; 23/03/2018 – Kings Dominion Debuts New “Hybrid” Roller Coaster Twisted Timbers; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Rev $55M; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair Declares Dividend of $0.89; 14/03/2018 Cedar Fair Completes Credit Agreement Amendment; Reduces Borrowing Costs; 22/05/2018 – Classic Roller Coaster at Worlds of Fun Gets New Twist; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Loss/Shr $1.49; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair Declares Cash Distribution of $0.89/LP Unit; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Point Opens “With a Vengeance” This Saturday; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cedar Fair LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FUN)

Among 25 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Apple has $27000 highest and $140 lowest target. $221.96’s average target is 1.94% above currents $217.73 stock price. Apple had 58 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, March 26. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Friday, September 13 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, September 11 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, September 11 with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 22 with “Overweight”. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Thursday, May 23. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, May 1. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 26. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Nomura.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. E&G Limited Partnership holds 16,737 shares. Moreover, Oxbow Advisors Ltd has 1.48% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 62,238 shares. Tributary Ltd Liability Co holds 9,905 shares. Weatherly Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 142,156 shares. Eagle Ridge Investment Management has 15,201 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Gam Ag has invested 0.24% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). St Johns Mngmt Communication Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 20,446 shares or 3.01% of their US portfolio. 716,000 are owned by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. Delta Asset Limited Co Tn holds 0.23% or 8,221 shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 2.67% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.17 million shares. Lincoln reported 110,392 shares stake. Kings Point Capital invested in 87,274 shares. 587,750 are owned by Fiduciary Tru. Laurion Cap Mngmt Lp, a New York-based fund reported 10,346 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board accumulated 4.89 million shares or 2.7% of the stock.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc decreased Spdr Index Shs Fds Msci Eafe Fs stake by 7,632 shares to 12,622 valued at $856,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Select Sector Spdr (XLI) stake by 33,183 shares and now owns 61,972 shares. Spdr Series Trust Portfolio (TLO) was reduced too.