Leisure Capital Management Has Lowered Intel (INTC) Stake by $628,108; Market Value Declined; Yum Brands (YUM) Holder Bokf Has Boosted Its Stake

Leisure Capital Management decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 72.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leisure Capital Management sold 13,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 5,054 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $242,000, down from 18,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leisure Capital Management who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $51.02. About 16.52 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 28/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission investigating potential age discrimination in Intel’s 2016 cuts; 26/04/2018 – Tesla’s Autopilot Hit With More Turmoil as Leader Departs for Intel; 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE; 23/05/2018 – Stratus Named AVEVA’s 2017 Technology Partner Product of the Year; 08/03/2018 – ModusLink Corporation Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 15/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Joint Statement: Senate Intel Committee Leaders on Russian Nerve Agent Attack on British Soil; 14/03/2018 – V5 Systems to Showcase Market-Ready IoT Technology at Intel Partner Connect 2018; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using own its chips in Mac computers, replacing those of Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 23/05/2018 – C3 IoT Partners With Intel to Deliver AI Appliance; 02/04/2018 – Mercury News: Sources: Apple to ditch Intel, will use its own chips in Macs by 2020

Bokf increased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf bought 3,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 89,529 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.91M, up from 86,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $111.51. About 2.34 million shares traded or 52.70% up from the average. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 28/03/2018 – TIMING: Yum! Brands $1.975b 7Y TLB Accelerated to 5pm ET Today; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Sales Miss Estimates Amid Steep Fast-Food Discounts; 02/05/2018 – YUM EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 18/04/2018 – YUM BRANDS YUM.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Opened 239 Net New Units for 3% Net New Unit Growth in 1Q; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Pizza Hut UK to be sold to buyout team led by its chief executive- Sky News; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Pizza Hut expanding beer delivery test; 09/05/2018 – Libstar makes market debut on Johannesburg bourse; 28/03/2018 – Yum! Brands Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49B for 10.29 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Leisure Capital Management, which manages about $283.25M and $113.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,458 shares to 21,370 shares, valued at $4.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bellecapital Int holds 0.29% or 9,888 shares. Foundry Ltd Liability Corporation reported 9,953 shares stake. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank holds 2.81 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Intact Invest Mngmt reported 247,400 shares. Putnam Fl Inv Management reported 0.61% stake. Texas Yale Capital stated it has 176,564 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. 28,016 are owned by Tudor Et Al. Vantage Invest Prtn Ltd Liability Com invested in 161,739 shares. Primecap Ca reported 24.02 million shares. Utah Retirement Sys holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 849,398 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Co Il holds 130,619 shares. Tctc Hldgs Ltd Liability has 579,044 shares. Hartford Fincl Mngmt invested 1.79% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel accumulated 114,276 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Wilkins Counsel stated it has 286,297 shares or 4.11% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Intel executive on the promise of artificial intelligence for main street businesses – Portland Business Journal” on September 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “INTC or TXN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on December 03, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “Why Intel Stock Is the Best Semiconductor Name to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What We Like About Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Cloud Stocks to Invest in the Future – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Bokf, which manages about $4.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc by 10,750 shares to 80,383 shares, valued at $6.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,582 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “IPO Fever, Big Auto Blues, and the Future of Self-Driving – The Motley Fool” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is YUM! Brands (NYSE:YUM) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “5 Important Lessons The Leaders Of Disney, Comcast And Yum! Brands Learned In School – Benzinga” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Taco Bell debuts new Toasted Cheddar Chalupa – Louisville Business First” with publication date: September 04, 2019.