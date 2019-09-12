Leisure Capital Management Has Cut Position in Intel (INTC) by $628,108; Patten & Patten Has Trimmed Its Adobe (ADBE) Stake by $675,906 as Stock Price Rose

Leisure Capital Management decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 72.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leisure Capital Management sold 13,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 5,054 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $242,000, down from 18,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leisure Capital Management who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $52.99. About 11.02 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 11/04/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Intel Keynote and Session on Independent Living and the Smart Home; 15/05/2018 – ON24 Names Ian Halifax Chief Financial Officer as Company Accelerates Growth; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – In reversal, Trump to save Chinese telecom jobs; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s Profit, Revenue Increase; 08/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Qualcomm is exploring whether to shutter or sell its server chip business, a sector that Intel dominates (…; 15/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Intel, HP Inc. and Clorox; 19/03/2018 – INTEL CORP – BOARD VOTED UNANIMOUSLY TO EXTEND ANDY BRYANT’S TERM AS INTEL CHAIRMAN; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Gives Notice, and Street Debates Potential Intel Take-Out — Barron’s Blog; 30/04/2018 – Exclusive: Inside Intel’s Failed Wearables Gambit; 17/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Intel unveils new threat security technology

Patten & Patten Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (ADBE) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc sold 2,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 43,860 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.92M, down from 46,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $280.01. About 1.34M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 12/03/2018 – PCM Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 17/05/2018 – Adobe Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/03/2018 – Adobe rises on strong first-quarter earnings; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of Deal; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TOUTS USE OF AI TO BUY SEARCH, DISPLAY AND VIDEO ADS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Adobe Systems Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADBE); 20/03/2018 – Facebook and Adobe to buy wind power from Nebraska facility; 02/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Adobe Intros “Master Properties” For After Effects Ahead of NAB; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sol Capital Mgmt Company invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Security Tru holds 1.41% or 94,075 shares in its portfolio. Birch Hill Investment Limited Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 209,002 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.41% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Kcm Advsr Ltd Liability reported 1.02% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Mackenzie Financial owns 1.33M shares. Moreover, Page Arthur B has 2.18% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Ancora Ltd Liability Company owns 68,733 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Highvista Strategies Limited Company reported 13,600 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Lenox Wealth Inc stated it has 0.04% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Llc stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Decatur Mgmt owns 149,769 shares. Estabrook has invested 0% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Seizert Ptnrs Ltd reported 544,447 shares. South Dakota Investment Council, a South Dakota-based fund reported 696,074 shares.

Leisure Capital Management, which manages about $283.25 million and $113.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,458 shares to 21,370 shares, valued at $4.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49B for 10.68 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 44.03 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Securities holds 0.28% or 135,725 shares in its portfolio. 596 are owned by Assetmark. Two Creeks Cap Management Ltd Partnership invested in 569,263 shares. 32,761 were accumulated by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P. First Bancorporation Of Omaha holds 23,361 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Arcadia Investment Mi has invested 2.09% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Gilder Gagnon Howe And Limited Co has invested 0.5% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moors And Cabot Incorporated holds 995 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 6,018 are owned by Private Co Na. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 600 shares. Stifel Fin Corporation has invested 0.47% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Incorporated Oh has invested 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Williams Jones Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 959,040 are held by Tcw Group Inc Inc. Raymond James Associates reported 384,986 shares.

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $924.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 15,991 shares to 151,174 shares, valued at $8.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 9,266 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,499 shares, and has risen its stake in Louisiana Pacific (NYSE:LPX).