Leisure Capital Management Has Cut Its Intel (INTC) Holding; Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Has 0.97 Sentiment

Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.03, from 1 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 226 hedge funds started new and increased stock positions, while 234 sold and reduced equity positions in Tractor Supply Co. The hedge funds in our database now have: 95.08 million shares, down from 95.15 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Tractor Supply Co in top ten stock positions decreased from 13 to 11 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 37 Reduced: 197 Increased: 160 New Position: 66.

Leisure Capital Management decreased Intel Corp (INTC) stake by 72.56% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Leisure Capital Management sold 13,364 shares as Intel Corp (INTC)’s stock declined 0.41%. The Leisure Capital Management holds 5,054 shares with $242,000 value, down from 18,418 last quarter. Intel Corp now has $233.86B valuation. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $52.79. About 18.97 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 20/03/2018 – Mark R. Warner: Senate Intel Committee’s Initial Recommendations on Election Security for 2018 Election Cycle; 15/03/2018 – Asetek Announces Ongoing Collaboration with Intel on Liquid Cooling for Servers and Datacenters; 08/05/2018 – DigiTimes: Intel reportedly suspends H310 supply on tight 14nm capacity; 25/05/2018 – Intel Says Factors Such as Age Weren’t Part of Decision-Making Process for Layoffs; 15/05/2018 – Intel wants to expand its production operations in Israel, with the government saying the U.S. chipmaker would invest about $5 billion; 27/03/2018 – INTEL TO FOCUS ON CLOSING AFRICAN AMERICAN REPRESENTATION GAPS; 15/03/2018 – India Today: China flexes its military muscle power at LAC.Massive Chinese airforce build-up at LAC: Intel sources#ITVideoMor; 30/04/2018 – Exclusive: Inside Intel’s Failed Wearables Gambit; 26/04/2018 – INTEL BOOSTS FORECAST FOR YR

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company has market cap of $12.09 billion. The firm offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use. It has a 23.14 P/E ratio. As of January 26, 2017, it operated 1,600 retail stores in 49 states.

Wedgewood Partners Inc holds 6.88% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company for 746,837 shares. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc owns 39,409 shares or 5.96% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cim Llc has 4.96% invested in the company for 132,169 shares. The Illinois-based Thomas Story & Son Llc has invested 4.91% in the stock. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 269,122 shares.

Analysts await Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 10.53% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.95 per share. TSCO’s profit will be $122.24 million for 24.73 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual earnings per share reported by Tractor Supply Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49B for 10.64 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sit Assocs owns 402,012 shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. 15,660 were reported by Vista Cap Prtn Inc. Harris Assoc Lp holds 0.84% or 9.53 million shares. Shine Investment Advisory reported 2,390 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel owns 140,670 shares. Seizert Prtnrs Ltd Liability has invested 1.28% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Linscomb & Williams holds 138,805 shares. Primecap Mgmt Ca has invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Lvw Advsr Ltd Com owns 0.87% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 65,538 shares. Moreover, Hengehold Management Ltd has 0.61% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Gfs Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 1.25% stake. 2.06M are owned by Hightower Advsr Ltd Co. Ima Wealth holds 0.73% or 40,643 shares in its portfolio. Lourd Cap Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Georgia-based Synovus Corporation has invested 0.45% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Among 11 analysts covering Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Intel has $65 highest and $37.5000 lowest target. $53.90’s average target is 2.10% above currents $52.79 stock price. Intel had 26 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) earned “Sell” rating by Northland Capital on Friday, March 15. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 10 with “Overweight”. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) earned “Underperform” rating by Wedbush on Friday, July 26. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, April 26, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. Morgan Stanley maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) rating on Friday, July 26. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $6400 target. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Friday, May 10. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by Deutsche Bank. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, July 26 report.