Leisure Acquisition Corp. (LACQU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA)

Both Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQU) and Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leisure Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.41 24.93 Yatra Online Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00

In table 1 we can see Leisure Acquisition Corp. and Yatra Online Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Leisure Acquisition Corp. and Yatra Online Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Yatra Online Inc. 0.00% -29.2% -5%

Liquidity

Leisure Acquisition Corp.’s Current Ratio is 4.2 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. On the competitive side is, Yatra Online Inc. which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Leisure Acquisition Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Yatra Online Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Leisure Acquisition Corp. and Yatra Online Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 26.8% and 42.4%. Leisure Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 14.26%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 25.34% of Yatra Online Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0.19% 0.19% 0.19% 3.61% 0% 1.88% Yatra Online Inc. 2.02% -2.99% 5.57% -14.63% -38.84% 13.18%

For the past year Leisure Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Yatra Online Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Leisure Acquisition Corp. beats Yatra Online Inc.

Yatra Online, Inc. operates as an online travel agent company in India. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It offers its services through its Website, yatra.com. The company also provides its services through mobile applications that comprise Yatra, a mobile interface; Yatra Mini, a multi-lingual, mass-market Android application that provides customers with ready access to rail and bus bookings, as well as budget hotels; Yatra Web Check-In, an application for flight check-in process for travelers; Yatra Corporate, a self-booking application for business customers; Travelguru HomeStay, an application that connects homeowners and travelers to facilitate homestay booking; and Yatra Hoteliers DESTranet, an application for hotel owners and operators to update and manage their inventories, rates, and check-in process. It serves approximately 4.3 million customers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Gurgaon, India.