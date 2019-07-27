Leisure Acquisition Corp. (LACQU)’s Financial Results Comparing With REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX)

Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQU) and REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leisure Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.41 24.93 REX American Resources Corporation 77 1.02 N/A 4.90 17.19

Table 1 highlights Leisure Acquisition Corp. and REX American Resources Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. REX American Resources Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Leisure Acquisition Corp. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Leisure Acquisition Corp. is currently more expensive than REX American Resources Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% REX American Resources Corporation 0.00% 8.1% 6.7%

Liquidity

4.2 and 4.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Leisure Acquisition Corp. Its rival REX American Resources Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 14.7 and 13.6 respectively. REX American Resources Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Leisure Acquisition Corp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 26.8% of Leisure Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 88.9% of REX American Resources Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 14.26% of Leisure Acquisition Corp. shares. Competitively, REX American Resources Corporation has 13.15% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0.19% 0.19% 0.19% 3.61% 0% 1.88% REX American Resources Corporation -2.7% 1.29% 10.66% 12.62% 14.53% 23.59%

For the past year Leisure Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than REX American Resources Corporation.

Summary

REX American Resources Corporation beats on 9 of the 10 factors Leisure Acquisition Corp.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, and non-food grade corn oil. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal. The company was formerly known as REX Stores Corporation and changed its name to REX American Resources Corporation in 2010. REX American Resources Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.