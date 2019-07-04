Leisure Acquisition Corp. (LACQU) and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ) Contrasting side by side

As Conglomerates businesses, Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQU) and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leisure Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.41 24.93 Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Leisure Acquisition Corp. and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Leisure Acquisition Corp. and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Leisure Acquisition Corp. and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 26.8% and 70.25% respectively. 14.26% are Leisure Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0.19% 0.19% 0.19% 3.61% 0% 1.88% Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. -0.1% 0.29% 3.33% 0% 0% 2.5%

For the past year Leisure Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Leisure Acquisition Corp. beats Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Naples, Florida.