Leisure Acquisition Corp. (LACQU) and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQU) and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Leisure Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.41
|24.93
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Leisure Acquisition Corp. and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Leisure Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Leisure Acquisition Corp. and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 26.8% and 49.84% respectively. Insiders owned 14.26% of Leisure Acquisition Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Leisure Acquisition Corp.
|0.19%
|0.19%
|0.19%
|3.61%
|0%
|1.88%
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|0.35%
|0.8%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.8%
For the past year Leisure Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
Summary
Leisure Acquisition Corp. beats on 5 of the 5 factors DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.