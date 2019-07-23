Leisure Acquisition Corp. (LACQU) and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQU) and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leisure Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.41 24.93 DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Leisure Acquisition Corp. and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Leisure Acquisition Corp. and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 26.8% and 49.84% respectively. Insiders owned 14.26% of Leisure Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0.19% 0.19% 0.19% 3.61% 0% 1.88% DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 0.35% 0.8% 0% 0% 0% 0.8%

For the past year Leisure Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.

Summary

Leisure Acquisition Corp. beats on 5 of the 5 factors DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.