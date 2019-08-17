Leisure Acquisition Corp. (LACQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU)

Both Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leisure Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.25 0.00 Forum Merger II Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Leisure Acquisition Corp. and Forum Merger II Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Leisure Acquisition Corp. and Forum Merger II Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Forum Merger II Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 51.52% of Leisure Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 35.8% of Forum Merger II Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Leisure Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 13.39%. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.45% of Forum Merger II Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.89% 2.51% 5.59% 0% 3.87% Forum Merger II Corporation 0.85% 2.15% 4.9% 6.89% 0% 5.73%

For the past year Leisure Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Forum Merger II Corporation.

Summary

Forum Merger II Corporation beats Leisure Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.

Leisure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.