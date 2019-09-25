Leisure Acquisition Corp. (LACQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX)

Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ) and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leisure Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.25 0.00 Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. 5 1.41 N/A -0.28 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Leisure Acquisition Corp. and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ) and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Leisure Acquisition Corp. and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 51.52% and 3.1%. Insiders held 13.39% of Leisure Acquisition Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 72.76% of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.89% 2.51% 5.59% 0% 3.87% Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. -2.74% 13.77% 33.4% -40% 0% -40.12%

For the past year Leisure Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend while Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

Leisure Acquisition Corp. beats Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. on 3 of the 5 factors.

Leisure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.