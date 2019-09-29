Leisure Acquisition Corp. (LACQ) Touches $10.24 High on Sep, 29; Shorts at Capstead Mortgage (CMO) Lowered By 2.79%

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) had a decrease of 2.79% in short interest. CMO’s SI was 3.97 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 2.79% from 4.08M shares previously. With 502,800 avg volume, 8 days are for Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO)’s short sellers to cover CMO’s short positions. The SI to Capstead Mortgage Corporation’s float is 4.73%. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $7.37. About 486,372 shares traded. Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) has risen 0.72% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CMO News: 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Select Income REIT, Cal-Maine Foods, Capstead Mortgage, Standard Motor Pro; 21/04/2018 DJ Capstead Mortgage Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMO); 25/04/2018 – Capstead Mortgage 1Q EPS 16c; 25/04/2018 – CAPSTEAD MORTGAGE CORP – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE DECLINED 1.5% OR $0.15, ENDING QUARTER AT $10.10 PER COMMON SHARE

The stock of Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ) reached all time high today, Sep, 29 and still has $11.16 target or 9.00% above today’s $10.24 share price. This indicates more upside for the $256.00M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $11.16 PT is reached, the company will be worth $23.04 million more. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.24. About 6,772 shares traded. Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ) has 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $697.25 million. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government. It currently has negative earnings. The firm qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.85 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 14 investors sold Capstead Mortgage Corporation shares while 48 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 67.48 million shares or 3.73% more from 65.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Denali Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 9,900 shares. Sei owns 136,287 shares. Johnson Fincl Grp Incorporated invested in 778 shares. 39,605 are held by Laurion Capital Mngmt Lp. Taylor Frigon Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0.7% in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 8,044 shares. United Automobile Association has 0% invested in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) for 41,315 shares. Brandywine Inv Management Ltd Llc reported 0.05% in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). Cetera Advisor Network Limited Liability Com owns 40,359 shares. Optimum Invest Advsrs has invested 0% in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) or 3,546 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada reported 5,740 shares. Riverhead Management Ltd owns 20,643 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 1.16M are held by Jpmorgan Chase & Communications. 155,241 are owned by Arrowstreet Cap Partnership.

