Leisure Acquisition Corp. (LACQ) Touches $10.16 High on Jul, 8; Compugen LTD. – Ordinary Shares (CGEN) Sellers Increased By 2.05% Their Shorts

Compugen LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:CGEN) had an increase of 2.05% in short interest. CGEN’s SI was 3.27 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2.05% from 3.21M shares previously. With 129,400 avg volume, 25 days are for Compugen LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:CGEN)’s short sellers to cover CGEN’s short positions. The stock decreased 8.18% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $3.48. About 290,442 shares traded or 105.60% up from the average. Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) has risen 6.67% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CGEN News: 17/04/2018 – COMPUGEN LTD – BAYER PLANS TO ADVANCE CANCER IMMUNOTHERAPY PROGRAM INTO FIRST-IN-HUMAN TRIALS IN 2018; 02/04/2018 – COMPUGEN – CO ALSO ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $200 MILLION IN DEVELOPMENT, REGULATORY, COMMERCIAL MILESTONES ON FUTURE PRODUCT SALES; 20/03/2018 – Compugen Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/03/2018 Compugen Has Licensed Selexis’ Cell Line-Based Protein Expression Platform for the Development of Antibody-Based Therapeutics; 02/04/2018 – COMPUGEN TO GET $10M; MAY GET MILESTONE PAYMENTS, ROYALTIES; 09/05/2018 – Compugen 1Q EPS 0c; 26/03/2018 – Compugen Announces Appointment of Henry Adewoye, MD, as Chief Medical Officer; 02/04/2018 – COMPUGEN ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH MEDIMMUNE FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF Bl-SPECIFIC AND MULTI-SPECIFIC ANTIBODY PRODUCTS; 02/04/2018 – Compugen Announces Exclusive License Agreement With Medlmmune for the Development of Bi-Specific and Multi-Specific Antibody Products; 17/04/2018 – COMPUGEN: BAYER PRECLINICAL DATA ON BAY 1905254 SHOWS EFFICACY

The stock of Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ) reached all time high today, Jul, 8 and still has $11.07 target or 9.00% above today’s $10.16 share price. This indicates more upside for the $254.00M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $11.07 PT is reached, the company will be worth $22.86 million more. It closed at $10.16 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 8, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More recent Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Leisure Acquisition Corp. (LACQ) Announces 20M Share IPO at $10/Sh – StreetInsider.com” on December 01, 2017. Also Prnewswire.com published the news titled: “Leisure Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Common Stock and Warrants Commencing December 28, 2017 – PR Newswire” on December 26, 2017. Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “May 17, 2019 – Weiss Asset Management LP Buys Bluegreen Vacations Corp, Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp IV, Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp, Sells RLJ Lodging Trust, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, Pure Acquisition Corp – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: May 17, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Leisure Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination. The company has market cap of $254.00 million.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company has market cap of $208.12 million. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target.

More notable recent Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Share Price Is Down 63% So Some Shareholders Are Wishing They Sold – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Compugen (CGEN) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here’s What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On USA Technologies, Inc. (USAT) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (BRG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.