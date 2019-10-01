Leisure Acquisition Corp. (LACQ) Reaches $10.29 High on Oct, 1; Image Systems Has 3 Sentiment

The stock of Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ) reached all time high today, Oct, 1 and still has $10.60 target or 3.00% above today’s $10.29 share price. This indicates more upside for the $257.25M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $10.60 PT is reached, the company will be worth $7.72 million more. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.29. About 300 shares traded. Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Image Systems Corporation (ISNS) investors sentiment increased to 3 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 2.25, from 0.75 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 3 institutional investors started new or increased positions, while 1 cut down and sold stock positions in Image Systems Corporation. The institutional investors in our database now own: 750,621 shares, up from 746,136 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Image Systems Corporation in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 0 Increased: 3 New Position: 0.

White Pine Capital Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Image Sensing Systems, Inc. for 10,200 shares. Acadian Asset Management Llc owns 27,283 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 208,434 shares. The California-based California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 49,057 shares.

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. develops and markets software computer enabled detection products for use in traffic, safety, security, police, and parking applications to the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $24.26 million. It operates in two divisions, Intersection and Highway. It has a 10.71 P/E ratio. The firm offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video cameras and radar units into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and improve the efficiency of roadway infrastructure.

The stock increased 0.43% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.7. About 963 shares traded. Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (ISNS) has risen 19.05% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.05% the S&P500.

More notable recent Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Percentage Of Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) Shares Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why We Like Image Sensing Systems, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:ISNS) 21% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Image Sensing Systems Announces 2019 First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Image Sensing Systems Announces 2019 Second Quarter and First Half Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 12, 2019.