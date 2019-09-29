Leisure Acquisition Corp. (LACQ) Reaches $10.24 52-Week High; Trimble Navigation LTD (TRMB) Has 0.9 Sentiment

The stock of Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ) hit a new 52-week high and has $10.96 target or 7.00% above today’s $10.24 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $256.00 million company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 29 by Barchart.com. If the $10.96 price target is reached, the company will be worth $17.92 million more. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.24. About 6,772 shares traded. Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ) has 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Trimble Navigation LTD (TRMB) investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.37, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 134 active investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 149 decreased and sold stakes in Trimble Navigation LTD. The active investment managers in our database reported: 215.85 million shares, down from 220.63 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Trimble Navigation LTD in top ten holdings increased from 4 to 5 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 127 Increased: 100 New Position: 34.

More notable recent Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How MonoType Became an Acquisition Target – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “48North Enters U.S. Market with Acquisition of Quill, a Leading Multi-State Cannabis CPG Brand – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AptarGroup Leans on Pharma, Food, and Beverage Growth – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “TerraForm Power to Acquire Large-Scale U.S. Distributed Generation Platform – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Varian to Expand Interventional Oncology Portfolio with Purchase of Embolic Bead Asset – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Leisure Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination. The company has market cap of $256.00 million.

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc holds 6.27% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. for 100,000 shares. Agf Investments America Inc. owns 226,730 shares or 3.48% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cornerstone Capital Inc. has 3.2% invested in the company for 452,692 shares. The Tennessee-based Reliant Investment Management Llc has invested 2.95% in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 300,980 shares.

More notable recent Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Trimble Announces New Release of Advanced Wastewater Monitoring and Analytics Software for Municipalities and Utilities – PRNewswire” on September 23, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Trimble and Qualcomm Establish An Alliance For High-Accuracy Positioning For Connected Vehicles – Forbes” published on September 27, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Trimble to Host its 2020 in.sight user conference + expo in Orlando – PRNewswire” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Trimble and Qualcomm Establish Alliance to Produce High-Accuracy Positioning Solutions for Connected Vehicles – PRNewswire” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Trimble Blends Performance and Simplicity with New X7 3D Laser Scanning System – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Analysts await Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 4.65% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.43 per share. TRMB’s profit will be $103.23M for 23.30 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by Trimble Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.58% negative EPS growth.