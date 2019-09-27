Leisure Acquisition Corp. (LACQ) Reaches $10.24 52-Week High; Provise Management Group Upped Its Hancock John Income Secs Tr (JHS) Stake

The stock of Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ) hit a new 52-week high and has $10.65 target or 4.00% above today’s $10.24 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $256.00 million company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 27 by Barchart.com. If the $10.65 price target is reached, the company will be worth $10.24 million more. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.24. About 6,772 shares traded. Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ) has 0.00% since September 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Provise Management Group Llc increased Hancock John Income Secs Tr (JHS) stake by 28.32% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Provise Management Group Llc acquired 39,870 shares as Hancock John Income Secs Tr (JHS)’s stock 0.00%. The Provise Management Group Llc holds 180,662 shares with $2.60M value, up from 140,792 last quarter. Hancock John Income Secs Tr now has $168.29 million valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.47. About 11,768 shares traded. John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) has 0.00% since September 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Leisure Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination. The company has market cap of $256.00 million.

Provise Management Group Llc decreased Ishares Tr (IWF) stake by 3,118 shares to 28,191 valued at $4.44 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) stake by 10,535 shares and now owns 2,280 shares. Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.90, from 1.6 in 2019Q1.