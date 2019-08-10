Leisure Acquisition Corp. (LACQ) Reaches $10.22 52-Week High; Agilent Technologies (A)’s Sentiment Is 1.23

The stock of Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ) hit a new 52-week high and has $10.83 target or 6.00% above today’s $10.22 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $255.50M company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 10 by Barchart.com. If the $10.83 price target is reached, the company will be worth $15.33M more. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.22. About 100,500 shares traded. Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Agilent Technologies Inc (A) investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 265 investment professionals started new or increased holdings, while 216 trimmed and sold equity positions in Agilent Technologies Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 260.99 million shares, up from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Agilent Technologies Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 8 to 7 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 190 Increased: 190 New Position: 75.

Leisure Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination. The company has market cap of $255.50 million.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $21.69 billion. The Company’s Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies. It has a 19.94 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Diagnostics and Genomics segment provides reagents, instruments, software, and consumables; arrays for DNA mutation detection, genotyping, gene copy number determination, identification of gene rearrangements, DNA methylation profiling, and gene expression profiling, as well as sequencing target enrichment services; and equipment focused on production of synthesized oligonucleotides for use as active pharmaceutical ingredients.

Bluespruce Investments Lp holds 5.59% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. for 1.58 million shares. Beaconlight Capital Llc owns 208,070 shares or 4.75% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sector Gamma As has 3.61% invested in the company for 280,351 shares. The Switzerland-based Robecosam Ag has invested 3.46% in the stock. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc, a New York-based fund reported 298,181 shares.

The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $68.64. About 1.80 million shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) has risen 7.40% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500.

Analysts await Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 7.46% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.67 per share. A’s profit will be $227.52 million for 23.83 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Agilent Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.41% EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $685,454 activity.