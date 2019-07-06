Leisure Acquisition Corp. (LACQ) Reaches $10.16 52-Week High; Last Week Scientific Games (SGMS) Coverage

Among 2 analysts covering Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Scientific Games had 5 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by Credit Suisse with “Sell” on Wednesday, March 20. The stock of Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, February 22. See Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) latest ratings:

06/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Sell New Target: $21 Initiate

14/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

05/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

22/02/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold New Target: $31 Maintain

Leisure Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination. The company has market cap of $254.00 million.

The stock increased 2.25% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $19.99. About 1.38 million shares traded. Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) has declined 64.11% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMS News: 08/05/2018 – lnspired Announces Ground-Breaking Virtual Sports Offering With Pennsylvania Lottery And Scientific Games; 06/03/2018 – Scientific Games Announces New SG Digital Leadership Appointments to Accelerate Global Product Strategy; 30/04/2018 – SGMS SAYS KENTUCKY LOTTERY HAS EXTENDED CONTRACT FOR 8 YEARS; 16/03/2018 – Scientific Games Announces Launch Of National Lottery Of Kazakhstan; 21/05/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORP – ONTARIO LOTTERY AND GAMING EXTENDED ITS CANADIAN UNIT’S CONTRACT AS ONE OF OLG’S INSTANT GAMES PROVIDERS UNTIL JULY 31, 2022; 19/04/2018 – Scientific Games Launches Expanded Sports Betting Platform For Swisslos; 21/05/2018 – Canada’s OLG Extends Instant Games Contract With Scientific Games; 12/04/2018 – Scientific Games to Showcase Latest Innovation, Technology and Enhanced Digital Offering at NIGA 2018; 22/03/2018 – Scientific Games Announces First-ever Installation of its New Jin Ji Bao Xi™ Asian Linked Progressive; 08/05/2018 – Inspired Announces Ground-Breaking Virtual Sports Offering With Pennsylvania Lottery And Scientific Games

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.28 in 2018Q4.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology services and products, and associated content for the gaming, lottery, and interactive gaming industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.97 billion. The Company’s Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals , conversion game kits, and spare parts; and slot, casino, and table-management systems, as well as leases VLTs and electronic table games. It currently has negative earnings. This segment also sells and leases table products, such as shufflers; licenses proprietary table games; and provides installation and support services of casino management systems, including ongoing hardware maintenance and software upgrade services.

Since June 17, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.12 million activity. PERELMAN RONALD O had bought 75,000 shares worth $1.52 million.