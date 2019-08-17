Leisure Acquisition Corp. (LACQ) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL) Comparing side by side

Both Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leisure Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.25 0.00 Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 261.79

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Leisure Acquisition Corp. and Sentinel Energy Services Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Leisure Acquisition Corp. and Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 51.52% of Leisure Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 76.78% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 13.39% of Leisure Acquisition Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 24.78% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.89% 2.51% 5.59% 0% 3.87% Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.1% 0.59% 1.29% 2% 0% 1.9%

For the past year Leisure Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Sentinel Energy Services Inc.

Summary

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Leisure Acquisition Corp.

Leisure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy services and equipment industry. Sentinel Energy Services Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Houston, Texas.