Leisure Acquisition Corp. (LACQ) and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (:) Comparing side by side

Both Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ) and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (:) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leisure Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.25 0.00 Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp N/A 0.00 N/A 0.10 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Leisure Acquisition Corp. and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 51.52% of Leisure Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 25.02% of Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp are owned by institutional investors. About 13.39% of Leisure Acquisition Corp.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.89% 2.51% 5.59% 0% 3.87% Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Leisure Acquisition Corp. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp.

Leisure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.