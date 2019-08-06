Leisure Acquisition Corp. (LACQ) and Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) Contrasting side by side

Both Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ) and Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leisure Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.25 0.00 Landcadia Holdings II Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Leisure Acquisition Corp. and Landcadia Holdings II Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ) and Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 51.52% of Leisure Acquisition Corp. shares and 4.56% of Landcadia Holdings II Inc. shares. 13.39% are Leisure Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.89% 2.51% 5.59% 0% 3.87% Landcadia Holdings II Inc. -0.04% 0.4% 0% 0% 0% 0.3%

For the past year Leisure Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Landcadia Holdings II Inc.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Leisure Acquisition Corp. beats Landcadia Holdings II Inc.

Leisure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.