Leisure Acquisition Corp. (LACQ) and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTXU) Comparing side by side

Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ) and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTXU), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leisure Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.25 0.00 EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Leisure Acquisition Corp. and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ) and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTXU)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Leisure Acquisition Corp. and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 51.52% and 51.8%. 13.39% are Leisure Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.89% 2.51% 5.59% 0% 3.87% EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.59% 0.69% 3.01% 0% 0% 2.9%

For the past year Leisure Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.

Summary

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Leisure Acquisition Corp.

Leisure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on the merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on education, training, and education technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.