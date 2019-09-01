Leisure Acquisition Corp. (LACQ) and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBH) Comparing side by side

Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ) and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBH) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leisure Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.25 0.00 DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 118.72

Demonstrates Leisure Acquisition Corp. and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 51.52% of Leisure Acquisition Corp. shares and 36.05% of DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. shares. Leisure Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders are 13.39%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.89% 2.51% 5.59% 0% 3.87% DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. -0.39% 0.69% 3.65% 5.8% 0% 3.87%

For the past year Leisure Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has growth than DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.

Summary

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. beats Leisure Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.

Leisure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.