Leisure Acquisition Corp. (LACQ) and Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ) and Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leisure Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.25 0.00 Akerna Corp. 12 6.45 N/A -0.48 0.00

Table 1 highlights Leisure Acquisition Corp. and Akerna Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Akerna Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 51.52% of Leisure Acquisition Corp. shares and 12.5% of Akerna Corp. shares. Insiders held roughly 13.39% of Leisure Acquisition Corp.’s shares. Competitively, 0.2% are Akerna Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.89% 2.51% 5.59% 0% 3.87% Akerna Corp. -20.92% -43.84% 6.4% 7.09% 11.44% 7.14%

For the past year Leisure Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Akerna Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Akerna Corp. beats Leisure Acquisition Corp.

Leisure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.