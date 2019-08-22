Leidos Holdings (LDOS) Shares Rose While Riverhead Capital Management Has Decreased Stake by $1.16 Million; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Hayek Kallen Investment Management Has Increased Its Stake

Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 39.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought 3,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 13,627 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, up from 9,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $348.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $108.99. About 5.82M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 18/05/2018 – VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP VIGR.Vl : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 27.5 EUROS FROM 25.5 EUROS; 10/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC TRIP.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40; 15/05/2018 – UBI BANCA UBI.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 5.3 FROM EUR 5.1; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CFO LAKE SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL WITH MEDIA; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Unit Looks to Control 51% of Joint-Venture Brokerage in China; 14/05/2018 – JPMorgan to take majority stake in China JV; 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – New York Pushes JPMorgan, BofA, Visa to Reconsider Gun-Sale Risk; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN GLOBAL MARCH SERVICES PMI AT 53.2 VS 54.8 LAST MONTH

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS) by 55.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 18,200 shares as the company's stock rose 12.70% . The institutional investor held 14,740 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $945,000, down from 32,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Leidos Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $12.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $85.41. About 447,778 shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500.

More notable recent Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: "Leidos to Acquire IMX Medical Management Services – PRNewswire" on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Leidos: A Unique Defense Contractor – Seeking Alpha" published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Leidos Is Likely To Benefit From Growth In U.S. Defense Spending – Seeking Alpha" on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: "Leidos (LDOS) Tops Q2 EPS by 5c, Revenues Beat; Raises FY19 EPS/Revenue Guidance – StreetInsider.com" published on July 30, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com's news article titled: "Leidos lands $160M in Army communications software work – Washington Business Journal" with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold LDOS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 104.88 million shares or 3.02% less from 108.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 0.69% or 25,395 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability owns 52,938 shares. Loomis Sayles Lp owns 9,576 shares. 41,047 are held by Bankshares Of Montreal Can. James Rech Inc invested in 0.14% or 33,886 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 0.02% or 135,083 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 0.05% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Hayek Kallen accumulated 0.2% or 4,922 shares. Washington Cap Mngmt accumulated 7,600 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd has 8,750 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Llc accumulated 136,660 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Overbrook reported 205,237 shares. Element Capital Lc accumulated 15,606 shares. Brown Advisory owns 0.01% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 43,085 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 171,274 shares.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 12,060 shares to 25,115 shares, valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citrix Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 15,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,936 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. George Kaiser Family Foundation stated it has 35,056 shares. Burke And Herbert Bank And Tru owns 11,053 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. The California-based Fdx Advisors Inc has invested 0.33% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Segment Wealth Management Limited Co accumulated 1.13% or 52,760 shares. North Star Asset Management stated it has 14,763 shares. Community National Bank Na owns 1.11% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 54,190 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 261.16M shares. Fiduciary Fincl Services Of The Southwest Tx stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Pettee Invsts accumulated 84,453 shares. 10,652 are owned by Orrstown Fin. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Limited owns 0.83% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 251,782 shares. Bowling Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.86% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moors Cabot Inc holds 1.11% or 167,334 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 1.65 million shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "JPMorgan turns to AI for writing – Seeking Alpha" on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: Dish, JPMorgan, Netflix – Benzinga" published on August 10, 2019, Businesswire.com published: "JPMorgan Chase Closes InstaMed Acquisition – Business Wire" on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "JPMorgan completes InstaMed purchase – Seeking Alpha" published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Weekly Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of Aug. 9 – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: August 11, 2019.