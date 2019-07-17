Leidos Holdings (LDOS) Shareholder Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Has Raised Its Holding; Qualcomm (QCOM) Holding Held by Ngam Advisors Lp

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc bought 19,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 488,439 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.30 billion, up from 468,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Leidos Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $82.04. About 612,377 shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 20.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 07/05/2018 – National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Awards Leidos $250 Million Task Orders; 30/05/2018 – Leidos Launches the Leidos Alliance Partner Network; 29/05/2018 – Leidos Climbs into Top 300 in 2018 Fortune 500 List; 21/05/2018 – Leidos Executive Honored with Leadership Award by Women in Technology; 15/05/2018 – Leidos Named ‘Best for Vets’ Employer by Military Times; 14/03/2018 – Leidos Awarded Department of Veterans Affairs IT Modernization Task Order; 28/03/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – Leidos Innovations Corporation B-415514,B-415514.2,B-415514.3: Jan 18, 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Leidos Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LDOS); 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q EPS 66c; 05/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC – GSA’S SINGLE-AWARD FOLLOW-ON TASK ORDER HAS A ONE-YEAR BASE PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE AND TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $230 MLN

Ngam Advisors Lp increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 2.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp bought 36,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.36M shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.31 million, up from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $75.67. About 7.84M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O RE-ELECTS 10 EXISTING DIRECTORS TO BOARD AT ANNUAL MEETING; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – PAUL JACOBS TO CONTINUE TO SERVE ON BOARD; EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ROLE DISCONTINUED; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QTRLY NON-GAAP REVENUE $5.2 BLN VS $6.0 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 16/04/2018 – Breakingviews: Qualcomm’s future stuck on slow boat to China; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID VERY CONCERNED WITH NXP DEAL: CNBC; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR OUTSTANDING SHRS OF NXP; 17/05/2018 – APPLE SUES QUALCOMM OVER PATENT ROYALTIES IN ANTITRUST CASE; 23/03/2018 – 40 PCT TO 50 PCT OF TOTAL SHARES OUTSTANDING WERE VOTED IN FAVOR OF SIX QUALCOMM DIRECTORS, WITH OTHER FOUR GETTING MORE THAN 50 PCT – WSJ, CITING; 13/04/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm refile with MOFCOM, source says [02:36 BST14 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS AS PART OF COST REDUCTION PLAN ANNOUNCED IN JAN, CO IS CONDUCTING A REDUCTION OF FULL-TIME AND TEMPORARY WORKFORCE- SPOKESPERSON

Ngam Advisors Lp, which manages about $16.78 billion and $11.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 181,004 shares to 110,223 shares, valued at $2.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 47,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,942 shares, and cut its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, American Century has 0.12% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Destination Wealth has invested 0.81% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Smart Portfolios Limited Co invested in 99 shares. Bank Of America De holds 0.15% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 16.59 million shares. Cibc World has 403,569 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Lc, New York-based fund reported 39,400 shares. Hennessy Advisors Inc reported 98,200 shares stake. Seizert Prtn Limited Liability Corporation, a Michigan-based fund reported 45,137 shares. Capstone Fin Advisors invested in 16,162 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 0.05% or 118,805 shares. Holderness Invs Co holds 0.21% or 7,732 shares. Tradition Cap Management Llc has invested 0.32% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Haverford Trust invested in 20,906 shares. Aull And Monroe Inv Mgmt stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Oakworth Capital has invested 0.09% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold LDOS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 104.88 million shares or 3.02% less from 108.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Management Ltd has 0% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 5,832 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) or 322,048 shares. Daiwa Sb Investments Limited invested in 190 shares. 7,196 were reported by Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Ameriprise invested in 0.02% or 700,980 shares. Profund Ltd Com holds 15,122 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Nicholas Invest Partners Limited Partnership owns 0.3% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 52,090 shares. Raymond James Na has invested 0.02% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Limited Liability Company reported 28,125 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.03% or 369,521 shares. Asset holds 0.03% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) or 8,712 shares. Anchor Capital Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.04% or 30,108 shares. Savant Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 4,838 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 99,241 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Illinois-based Northern Corp has invested 0.02% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $134828.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tetra Tech Inc (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 38,972 shares to 43,150 shares, valued at $2.57 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harsco Corp (NYSE:HSC) by 2,671 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,102 shares, and cut its stake in Everi Holdings Inc.