Leidos Holdings (LDOS) Shareholder Toronto Dominion Bank Has Lifted Its Holding; As Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (VAC) Share Value Declined, Mutual Of America Capital Management Has Raised Holding

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS) by 22.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank bought 6,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The institutional investor held 34,197 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19M, up from 27,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Leidos Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $83.41. About 1.34M shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 14/05/2018 – Leidos Puts Real-Time Training Capability in Warfighters’ Hands Before They Deploy; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Net $102M; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Sees FY18 Rev $10.25B-$10.65B; 08/05/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC LDOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADERS; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q EPS 66c; 14/05/2018 – Forbes Names Leidos to its 2018 America’s Best Employers list; 14/05/2018 – LEIDOS GETS $210M CONTRACT TO SUPPORT ARMY PROGRAM; 14/03/2018 – LEIDOS GETS DEPT. OF VETERANS IT ORDER W/ POTENTIAL VALUE $472M; 11/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Declares Dividend of 32c; 30/04/2018 – Assenagon Adds Leidos, Exits Apple, Cuts Salesforce: 13F

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (VAC) by 44.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc bought 28,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.42% . The institutional investor held 93,767 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.77M, up from 64,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $97.36. About 526,131 shares traded or 43.97% up from the average. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) has declined 13.38% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.38% the S&P500. Some Historical VAC News: 30/04/2018 – Marriott Vacations Buying Timeshare Operator ILG For $4.7 Billion; 15/03/2018 – FRONTFOUR SAYS COMBINATION W/ MARRIOTT WILL MAX VALUE FOR ILG; 16/03/2018 – Marriott Vacations Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – UNITE HERE Launches Website to Track Marriott’s Activities in China; 03/05/2018 – Marriott Vacations 1Q Net $36M; 17/04/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Assumes Management of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel El Paso Downtown and Courtyard by Marriott El Paso Downtown/Convention Center; 26/04/2018 – Strategic Property Partners, LLC Commences Construction of Water Street Tampa with a JW Marriott Hotel; 03/05/2018 – Marriott Vacations Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $310 Million-$325 Million; 26/04/2018 – MCR BUYS COURTYARD BY MARRIOTT IN DOWNTOWN MILWAUKEE; 09/05/2018 – Marriott Aims to Beat Home-Sharing Upstarts at Their Own Game

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $334,785 activity.

More notable recent Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Downtrodden Stocks to Fish From the Bottom – Investorplace.com” published on January 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend – PRNewswire” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Marriott Moves to Put Airbnb in Its Place – Motley Fool” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10 billion and $6.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avnet Inc. (NYSE:AVT) by 23,339 shares to 96,831 shares, valued at $4.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icf International Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 7,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,358 shares, and cut its stake in Shutterfly Inc (NASDAQ:SFLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold VAC shares while 89 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 36.93 million shares or 3.50% less from 38.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Grp Lc owns 5,144 shares. Ameriprise Inc stated it has 0% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Stifel Fin invested 0% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Intl Group holds 0.04% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) or 102,584 shares. Moreover, Gamco Incorporated Et Al has 0% invested in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Wedge Management L Lp Nc has invested 0.39% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 93,767 shares stake. Rothschild And Asset Us owns 202,579 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Whittier has 0% invested in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) for 215 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested in 0% or 30,742 shares. Goldman Sachs Group reported 213,835 shares. 108,038 were reported by Tygh Capital Mgmt. Citigroup has 0% invested in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Brinker Cap has 3,870 shares. Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) for 44,578 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold LDOS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 104.88 million shares or 3.02% less from 108.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Enterprise Financial Corp reported 1,105 shares stake. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md invested 0% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Federated Invsts Inc Pa owns 0.01% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 49,292 shares. Moreover, Daiwa Gp has 0% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Ironwood Finance Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Swiss State Bank holds 0.03% or 474,800 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Management Inc holds 7,187 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.01% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 0.02% or 96,000 shares. Bb&T Lc has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.05% or 59,611 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited has 0.01% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Alphamark Advsr Limited Liability invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Moreover, Mirae Asset Ltd has 0.02% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 47,594 shares.

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $64.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Republic Bank/Ca (NYSE:FRC) by 87,259 shares to 107,877 shares, valued at $10.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 125,897 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,076 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Denmark Etf (EDEN).