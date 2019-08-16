Leidos Holdings (LDOS) Shareholder Systematic Financial Management LP Has Increased Holding; Bkd Wealth Advisors Cut Holding in Henry Jack & Assoc (JKHY) by $513,360 as Share Value Declined

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (JKHY) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc sold 3,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.70% . The institutional investor held 166,785 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.14 million, down from 170,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.96B market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $141.94. About 725,678 shares traded or 98.77% up from the average. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 3.40% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Jack Henry & Associates Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JKHY); 11/04/2018 – Town Square Bank Selects Jack Henry Banking SilverLake System; 21/03/2018 – New Banks Launch with Jack Henry Banking for Core Processing; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Ends Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 With 9% Increase In Operating Income; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q EPS 93c; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Net $72.4M; 16/05/2018 – Centric Bank Moves to Jack Henry Banking’s SilverLake System; 24/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Jack Henry & Associates, The Providence Service, Farmer Brothers, comScore, Pref; 30/05/2018 – Jack Henry Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 6; 30/04/2018 – Intelledox Joins the Symitar Vendor Integration Program

Systematic Financial Management Lp increased its stake in Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) by 2.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp bought 6,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The institutional investor held 236,539 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.16 million, up from 230,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Leidos Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $82.91. About 989,139 shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 07/05/2018 – LEIDOS GETS $250M TASK ORDERS 5 YR CONTRACT FROM NGA; 14/05/2018 – Forbes Names Leidos to its 2018 America’s Best Employers list; 14/05/2018 – LEIDOS GETS $210M CONTRACT TO SUPPORT ARMY PROGRAM; 07/05/2018 – LEIDOS – TASK ORDERS WILL BE EXECUTED OVER NEXT FIVE AND A HALF YEARS AT TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $250 MLN; 07/05/2018 – National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Awards Leidos $250M Task Orders; 11/04/2018 – Leidos Wins $210 Million U.S. Army Contract; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q EPS 66c; 14/03/2018 – Leidos Awarded Department of Veterans Affairs IT Modernization Task Order; 22/05/2018 – Dyncorp launches dual-track review; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Had $215M in Cash and Cash Equivalents and $3.1B of Debt at March 30

Analysts await Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, down 30.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.1 per share. JKHY’s profit will be $59.45 million for 46.08 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 11,745 shares to 28,583 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,974 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,410 shares, and has risen its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F).

More notable recent Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Jack Henry & Associates Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for JKHY – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Symitar Credit Unions Expand Outsourcing Initiatives – PR Newswire” published on November 06, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Jack Henry & Associates Acquires Agiletics, Inc. – PR Newswire” on October 01, 2018. More interesting news about Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Estimate Jack Henry (JKHY) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 22, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold JKHY shares while 131 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 68.45 million shares or 3.77% less from 71.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 337,508 shares. Marshall Wace Llp owns 27,186 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 1,583 shares. Acadian Asset Lc owns 49,178 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 14,615 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) reported 2,043 shares. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Limited Liability Company holds 1.67% or 143,201 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Company reported 54,138 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.03% stake. Yorktown Mgmt & Rech Communications reported 2,600 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership accumulated 0.02% or 445,847 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 18,558 shares. Hikari Ltd holds 0.2% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) or 13,700 shares. Sfmg Ltd has 0.09% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Morgan Stanley reported 288,305 shares.

Systematic Financial Management Lp, which manages about $14.04 billion and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 417,823 shares to 144,432 shares, valued at $5.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Community Healthcare Trust Inc by 19,731 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 720,951 shares, and cut its stake in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (R (NYSE:RHP).

More notable recent Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Leidos secures $46.5M follow-on contract to support nuclear detection office – Washington Business Journal” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Leidos: A Unique Defense Contractor – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Leidos Completes Acquisition of IMX Medical Management Services – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Leidos -3.4% on downside EPS forecast – Seeking Alpha” published on February 19, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Leidos lands $160M in Army communications software work – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold LDOS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 104.88 million shares or 3.02% less from 108.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Of Nevada reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Cornercap Counsel has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Dowling & Yahnke Lc holds 38,588 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Cambiar Invsts Llc stated it has 0.11% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Kbc Gru Nv, a Belgium-based fund reported 59,703 shares. Mai Management owns 3,536 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bank Of Montreal Can reported 41,047 shares stake. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 285,933 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc has 661,233 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity holds 0% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 13,595 shares. Savant Cap Ltd Liability holds 4,838 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities reported 0.01% stake. Stifel has 0.01% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 54,281 shares. Overbrook Corporation, New York-based fund reported 205,237 shares. D E Shaw And reported 247,183 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.